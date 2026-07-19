Naked Temple Run, Missing Idol And Rs 1-Lakh Rent: Inside The Tragic Death of Hyderabad Engineer

Hyderabad: The investigation into the tragic death of a 25-year-old software engineer has taken a bizarre and baffling turn, transforming what initially appeared to be a straightforward suicide into a complex forensic puzzle.

Police in Hyderabad are currently piecing together the final, unsettling moments of the techie, identified as Tejaswini, who stripped off her clothes, entered a local temple naked, seized a deity’s idol, and subsequently drowned in a nearby pond.

The incident, which occurred in the Shankarnagar area under Peerzadiguda, has sent shockwaves through the local community.

According to police findings, the sequence of events unfolded during the dead of night. After returning from a house-hunting trip with her mother, Tejaswini allegedly locked her mother inside her bedroom while she slept.

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Around 2:00 AM, the young engineer shed her clothing before running toward a neighbourhood temple.

CCTV footage from the temple revealed a chilling sequence: Tejaswini entered the sanctum sanctorum entirely naked, picked up a sacred idol of Goddess Ammavaru, and carried it with her as she ran directly toward a local pond, where she plunged into the water.

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While the Disaster Response Force (DRF) and local authorities managed to recover Tejaswini's body from the water the following morning, the temple idol remains missing.

Investigators believe the physical retrieval of the deity's idol is a crucial piece of forensic evidence. Specialised DRF teams have deployed boats and divers to search the depths of the pond for it.

As the Medipally police dig deeper, the financial trail of the deceased has added layers of confusion to the case.

A financial scan revealed that Tejaswini had been staying in a rented flat, paying an astonishing Rs 3,500 per day, amounting to nearly Rs 1 lakh per month.

Furthermore, investigators discovered that the top two floors of her residential building were being operated illegally as a commercial lodge.

Police are actively probing whether these unusual living arrangements and steep financial transactions exerted psychological or external pressure on her.

A suspected death declaration note has also been recovered and sent for forensic handwriting analysis.

Police have questioned Tejaswini’s mother, Aruna, who noted that both she and her daughter had been battling deep fears and severe anxiety.