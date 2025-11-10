Updated 10 November 2025 at 11:33 IST
Namaz At Bengaluru Airport Triggers Row; Watch Viral Video Here
A viral video of a group offering Namaz inside Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport has sparked a major debate over security, public space use, and religious freedom. While the airport has a prayer room, the prayers were performed in an open area, drawing political and social reactions.
A video of a group offering Namaz inside Terminal 2 of Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport has gone viral and sparked a big debate. The prayers were reportedly offered by relatives of passengers who were leaving for Mecca.
The airport already has a prayer room for passengers, but the group chose to pray in the open public area. This has led to strong reactions online, with many people questioning why airport staff and security did not stop the prayers in such a high‑security zone.
On social media, several users raised security concerns, saying that airports are sensitive places and rules must be followed strictly. Some asked whether permission was taken before the prayers were offered. Others accused authorities of showing double standards, pointing out that other groups are often restricted even when they seek approval for events.
The incident also turned political. Leaders and supporters from different parties commented on whether the state or central government should be held responsible. Some users compared the act to worship done in government offices, asking why only Namaz is being criticized. Others warned that if similar acts were repeated by different communities, it could disrupt public order.
A few voices called for balance and respect, suggesting that airports should provide private enclosed spaces for all faiths so that public areas remain clear. Another group of users urged people to stop spreading hatred, saying that such debates only divide society further.
The incident has now become a flashpoint, raising questions about religious freedom, public space usage, and security in sensitive zones. While some see it as a matter of faith, others view it as a breach of rules.
Similar Incident in Pune
A comparable controversy was reported in Pune, where a group of women offered Namaz at a historic fort. Following this, BJP MP Girish Bapat allegedly “purified” the area with cow urine. The incident, which took place on Saturday, led to an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) officer filing a complaint with Pune City Police. This case too has triggered debate about the use of public and heritage spaces for religious activities.
Published By : Priya Pathak
Published On: 10 November 2025 at 11:21 IST