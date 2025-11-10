Namaz At Bengaluru Airport Triggers Row; watch viral video here

A video of a group offering Namaz inside Terminal 2 of Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport has gone viral and sparked a big debate. The prayers were reportedly offered by relatives of passengers who were leaving for Mecca.

The airport already has a prayer room for passengers, but the group chose to pray in the open public area. This has led to strong reactions online, with many people questioning why airport staff and security did not stop the prayers in such a high‑security zone.

On social media, several users raised security concerns, saying that airports are sensitive places and rules must be followed strictly. Some asked whether permission was taken before the prayers were offered. Others accused authorities of showing double standards, pointing out that other groups are often restricted even when they seek approval for events.

The incident also turned political. Leaders and supporters from different parties commented on whether the state or central government should be held responsible. Some users compared the act to worship done in government offices, asking why only Namaz is being criticized. Others warned that if similar acts were repeated by different communities, it could disrupt public order.

A few voices called for balance and respect, suggesting that airports should provide private enclosed spaces for all faiths so that public areas remain clear. Another group of users urged people to stop spreading hatred, saying that such debates only divide society further.

The incident has now become a flashpoint, raising questions about religious freedom, public space usage, and security in sensitive zones. While some see it as a matter of faith, others view it as a breach of rules.

