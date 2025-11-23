Updated 23 November 2025 at 11:03 IST
Namaz In College Classroom Triggers Row: Students Forced To Hold Ears, Apologise Before Shivaji Maharaj Statue in Kalyan
A controversy erupted after few students offered namaz on their college campus in Maharashtra's Kalyan. After the video went viral, the students were made to apologise in front of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue.
- India News
- 2 min read
Show Quick Read
Kalyan: A controversy erupted in Maharashtra after a video showing a group of pharmacy students offering namaz inside a college campus went viral on social media, triggering calls for apology.
The video is from inside the premises of Ideal College in Kalyan, near Mumbai. The incident is said to have taken place on Friday.
‘Unauthorised' Act
The college administration acknowledged that some students had offered namaz inside the campus. It stated that it was an "unauthorised" act by the students, adding that there is no designated prayer room on the campus.
Further, the administration said that the religious activity was brief and was done in an unused classroom. It added that the students had no intention to create controversy.
Advertisement
As per reports, the principal emphasised that the college promotes a secular environment and does not endorse any specific religious activities on its premises.
Apology Demand
After the video was widely circulated online, activists from the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal protested against the matter. They arrived on the college campus and demanded action. Further, they demanded an apology from the students who had offered namaz.
Advertisement
Following a ruckus on the campus, the Hill Line Police were alerted. The police arrived on the premises to maintain law and order and to prevent the matter from escalating further.
Students Forced To Apologise
The students were forced to apologise following the controversy. Their apology video also went viral, showing the students holding their ears in front of a status of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and saying, “Hamare se galti hua hai, aage se nai hoga. (We made a mistake…We will not repeat this in the future)." They were heard saying in the video that they would not offer namaz or indulge in any religious activities in the college. The activists who made them apologise were heard chanting “Jai Shree Ram”.
As per reports, activists also asked the students to touch the feet of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue. Students also reportedly clarified that they had no intention of creating disturbance or offending anyone
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.