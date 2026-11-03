Name Missing From Draft Rolls? ECI Clarifies Form 6 Submission Rules, Rules Out Action Under Section 31
The Election Commission has clarified that previously enrolled voters whose names are missing from draft rolls during SIR must submit Form 6 for inclusion in the final list. No action under Section 31 will be initiated solely for filing the form, subject to legal conditions.
- India News
- 1 min read
New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued a clarification regarding the submission of Form 6 by previously enrolled voters whose names are missing from the draft electoral rolls during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR).
The ECI clarified that such voters must submit Form 6 to seek inclusion in the final electoral roll, irrespective of their previous enrolment, and that doing so does not amount to a false declaration.
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Citing the Delhi High Court's October 14, 2026, order in Nilotpal Datta & Anr. v. Election Commission of India & Ors., the Commission stated that no action under Section 31 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, shall be initiated against an elector solely for submitting Form 6 during or after SIR, provided they are not already enrolled in another Parliamentary or Assembly Constituency and their declaration complies with the law. The ECI has also directed Chief Electoral Officers of all States and UTs to publicise the clarification widely in local languages through available media.
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