Name Missing From FIR, Viral Footage Shows Business Tycoon's Son Shivam Mishra Behind Wheels Of Kanpur Lamborghini | WATCH

Kanpur: A major controversy has erupted over the police investigation into the luxury car crash on VIP Road in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, where a speeding Rs 10-crore Lamborghini Revuelto mowed down several pedestrians and rammed into multiple vehicles on Sunday.

Despite viral video footage showing the driver, identified as Shivam Mishra, son of billionaire tobacco tycoon KK Mishra, being "evacuated" from the wreckage by his private security detail, the official First Information Report (FIR) remarkably names the accused as an "unknown person."

The "Evacuation" Video

A now-viral video accessed by Republic TV claims to capture the immediate moments after the crash, showing a man identified as Shivam Mishra, the son of tobacco tycoon KK Mishra, being pulled from the driver's seat of the Rs 10-crore Lamborghini Revuelto.

Despite these clear visuals and eyewitness accounts placing the billionaire's son at the wheel, the official FIR remarkably listed the driver as an "unknown person."

Advertisement

This glaring contradiction has fueled intense public backlash, with many accusing authorities of providing a "VIP shield" to the high-profile scion.

Kanpur Commissioner Intervenes

Following a massive public outcry and allegations of "VIP treatment," the Kanpur Police Commissioner has reportedly taken note of the discrepancies.

Advertisement

Sources indicate that the Commissioner has ordered the inclusion of Shivam Mishra’s name in the investigation. However, the 24-hour delay in naming him, along with the failure to conduct a timely blood alcohol test, has led victims to allege a deliberate attempt to dilute the case.

The Commissioner says, "Shivam Mishra is in the hospital. Our police team has reached his residence for further investigation. An FIR of an accident has been registered. One person was injured. He has been treated in the hospital. Law is equal for everyone, whether it is a Lamborghini or a smaller car... Actions will be taken against Shivam Mishra who was driving the car..."

The "Seizure" Defense

The Mishra family has maintained that Shivam suffered a sudden medical seizure while driving, leading to the loss of control.

DCP (Central) Atul Kumar Srivastava stated that while they are verifying medical records, the "unknown" tag in the FIR was a procedural step that is now being rectified. Critics, however, ask how a person with a history of seizures was permitted to operate a high-performance supercar on public roads.

Glaring lack of protocol

As these questions surface, the focus shifts to a glaring lack of protocol.

People are demanding to know why the driver was not named in the FIR despite being identified at the scene, and why a mandatory alcohol test was skipped during the critical "golden hour" for evidence.