Name The Poison, Make Report Public: Amit Shah Dares Kejriwal On Yamuna River Claim

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has asked Arvind Kejriwal to name the poison that he claims was mixed by the Haryana government in the Yamuna river flowing in Delhi and also make public the report of the Delhi Jal Board in the matter. The Home Minister's remarks has come after AAP convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday alleged that the Haryana government was committing a genocide towards the people of Delhi by mixing poison in the Yamuna river, citing Delhi Jal Board report.

Speaking to Republic Media Network, Amit Shah also asked Kejriwal if the flow of water was stopped after it was found that there was poison in the river then why the nearby villages were not inundated.

Making the allegation, Kejriwal had said, “The Haryana government of the Bharatiya Janata Party has sent poisoned water from the Yamuna to Delhi. Thankfully, our Delhi Jal Board engineers caught it in time. They stopped the water at the Delhi border and did not allow it to enter the city. Had that water entered and mixed with the drinking water, countless lives could have been lost in Delhi. It would have been a 'mass genocide' within the city.”

Further speaking on the matter, Shah said that Arvind Kejriwal is spreading lies to gain votes ahead of the Delhi elections.

When asked on Rohingya settlement in Delhi, Amit Shah said that if they come to power then all the infiltrators will be sent back.

When asked who is a bigger challenge to the BJP, the Home Minister said they see every party as their competitors.

On taking dip in Mahakumbh, Amit Shah targeted the Opposition saying they neither went to take holy dip in Sangam nor succeeded in eradicating poverty.

On Monday, the Delhi Jal Board CEO had said that it was factually wrong, misleading that poison was mixed in Yamuna river as claimed by Arvind Kejriwal.

Treason if Kejriwal is lying, says Congress

Earlier today, Congress leader Ajay Maken criticised Arvind Kejriwal over allegations regarding Delhi's water supply, stating that if the former Chief Minister's claims are false, it amounts to “treason.”

Maken's remarks came in response to Kejriwal's statement on Monday, in which he alleged that Delhi's water supply had been "poisoned" and accused the Haryana government of planning a "genocide" against Delhi residents.

"If Arvind Kejriwal is lying about mixing poison in the water, it is treason," Maken said in a press conference, adding that the statements made by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Haryana and Kejriwal must be investigated. "If the Haryana government is wrong, action should be taken. If Arvind Kejriwal is spreading rumours, action should be taken against him," Maken said.