Soon People Will Send Money Faster Than One Can Say ‘Tangi Unene’: PM Modi As Namibia Becomes First Foreign Nation To Adopt UPI Technology

Windhoek: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his address to a joint session of Namibia’s Parliament on Wednesday, announced that Namibia has become the first foreign country to enter into a licensing agreement to adopt India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) technology.

PM Modi, currently on the final leg of his five-nation tour, received a standing ovation at the Namibian Parliament, a gesture reflecting the warmth and growing ties between the two nations. His speech underscored shared democratic values, common struggles, and a promising digital future.

"We are thrilled that Namibia is the first country to adopt India's UPI- Unified Payments Interface technology. Soon, people will be able to send money faster than one can say 'Tangi Unene'," PM Modi said, drawing a cheerful response from the Namibian lawmakers.

He further added, "Soon, a Himba grandmother in Kunene or a shopkeeper in Katutura will be able to go digital with just a tap, faster than a Springbok. Our bilateral trade has crossed 800 million dollars. But like on the cricket field, we are just warming up. We will score faster and score more."

The announcement follows the signing of a licensing agreement in April 2024 between the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and the Bank of Namibia, marking a major milestone in India’s push to globalize its digital infrastructure.

UPI in Namibia: A First in Digital Cooperation

Earlier at a press briefing, MEA Secretary Dammu Ravi confirmed the rollout of UPI in Namibia later this year, stating, “A technology agreement between NPCI International and the Central Bank of Namibia has been signed. The setting up of UPI in the country is now underway.”

He also highlighted India’s broader development cooperation efforts in Namibia, including capacity building, defence collaboration, and plans to establish a Centre of Excellence in IT.

Ravi emphasized that Namibia, being rich in critical minerals, remains a key partner in India’s evolving resource and technology-driven foreign policy. Discussions on further collaboration in these areas are also expected to continue.

Strengthening Bilateral Ties: MoUs Exchanged in Windhoek

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi and Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah witnessed the exchange of two Memorandums of Understanding, one for the setting up of an Entrepreneurship Development Centre, and another focused on cooperation in health and medicine. The agreements were signed during Modi’s one-day state visit to Namibia, the first by an Indian Prime Minister in 27 years.

In another significant outcome, Namibia also joined the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) and the Global Biofuels Alliance, reinforcing its commitment to global sustainability and resilience initiatives alongside India.

Sl. No. Key Outcome 1 Addressed a Joint Session of the Namibian Parliament 2 Announced Namibia as the first foreign nation to adopt UPI 3 Witnessed exchange of MoUs in health and entrepreneurship 4 Namibia joined the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) and the Global Biofuels Alliance 5 Confirmed plans for an IT Centre of Excellence and expanded defence cooperation

Honoring Shared History and Values

PM Modi, in his speech, also recalled India’s longstanding support for Namibia’s freedom struggle, noting that India hosted the first overseas office of SWAPO, Namibia’s liberation movement, in New Delhi.

“India is proud to have stood with Namibia during its freedom struggle,” he said.

“We both have endured colonial rule, and we both cherish our independence. Our Constitutions are guided by the principles of liberty, equality, and justice. As members of the Global South, we share not just challenges but dreams, aspirations, and solutions.”