Namo Bharat Metro To Connect Delhi & Noida Airport | Check Full Routes Here

Greater Noida: The government is planning to launch a new route of Namo Bharat Rapid Rail (RRTS) to connect Delhi to the upcoming Noida International Airport in Jewar.

The new Namo Bharat metro train will slash travel times across the National Capital Region (NCR).

Routes

Earlier, the NCRTC and Yamuna Authority (YEDIA) had proposed that the Namo Bharat line would connect Ghaziabad's Siddhart Vihar to the Jewar Airport.

Since the plan was not benefitting passengers from Noida and Delhi, the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry this week asked the National Capital Region Transport (NCRTC) to revise the proposal. The old proposal of the Namo Bharat route was also overlapping with the Aqua Line.

On the orders of the ministry, the NCRTC is preparing a plan for a Namo Bharat route from Sarai Kale Khan to Jewar. The route will pass through Noida City Centre and Surajpur.

Yamuna Authority ACEO Shailendra Bhatia said, “The route will begin at Sarai Kale Khan, connect via Noida to Surajpur in Greater Noida.” He added that the previously planned route had been scrapped due to its lack of direct connectivity to the national capital.

The construction of the much-anticipated Jewar Airport is in its final stage. Last month, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) examined the airport’s security standards in one of the last steps before the airport is given licence. The Noida International Airport is strategically located at a road distance of about 72 km from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, 40 km from Noida, 28 km from Greater Noida, 65 km from Gurugram and 130 km from Agra. The construction of the first phase of the airport began in 2022.