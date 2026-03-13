Updated 13 March 2026 at 21:19 IST
Nand Kishore Yadav Takes Oath As Nagaland Governor
Former Bihar Assembly Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav on Friday took the oath as the 23rd Governor of Nagaland. The ceremony was administered by the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court, Justice Ashutosh Kumar.
- India News
- 2 min read
Nagaland: Former Bihar Assembly Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav on Friday took the oath as the 23rd Governor of Nagaland. The ceremony was administered by the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court, Justice Ashutosh Kumar.
In a post on X, the Minister for Public Health Engineering of Nagaland and Cooperation Jacob Zhimomi said Yadav's guidance would help Nagaland progress toward a “Viksit Bharat.”
"Heartiest congratulations to Shri Nand Kishore Yadav Ji on taking oath as the Governor of Nagaland. With his support, guidance and counsel, I am optimistic that Nagaland will continue to progress with zeal and commitment towards Viksit Bharat. Best wishes to him for a successful tenure," he wrote.
The Chief Minister of Nagaland, Neiphiu Rio, also congratulated Yadav on X, stating, “Congratulations to Nand Kishore Yadav @nkishoreyadav on taking oath as the 23rd Governor of Nagaland. I wish him a successful tenure in service of the people of the State.”
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Upon taking office, newly appointed Nagaland Governor Nand Kishore Yadav expressed his commitment to serve the state and its people with dedication and respect for its rich traditions and culture.
"Today, I had the privilege of taking the oath as the 23rd Governor of Nagaland. The oath-taking ceremony was administered by the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court, Justice Ashutosh Kumar. On this occasion, the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Nagaland,Neiphiu Rio Ji, his cabinet colleagues, distinguished guests, senior officials, and invited guests were present. I pledge to serve the people of the state with complete dedication to Nagaland's great traditions, rich culture, and the welfare of its people," he wrote on X.
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Nand Kishore Yadav is a senior BJP leader who served as the Speaker of the Bihar Legislative Assembly from 2024 to 2025. Representing the Patna Sahib constituency, he is a long-time BJP worker and has also held important cabinet ministerial portfolios, including Road Construction and Health in the Bihar government.
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Published By : Nidhi Sinha
Published On: 13 March 2026 at 21:19 IST