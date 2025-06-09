Horrific: 8-Year-Old Killed, Two Others Injured After Building Collapses in Delhi's Nangloi Area

A tragedy took place in the Nangloi area of Delhi, a two-storey building collapsed. | Image: X

Nangloi: A tragic incident occurred in the Nangloi area of Delhi where a two-storey building collapsed, resulting in the death of an 8-year-old child and injuries to two others.

According to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), they received an emergency call at 7:12 AM. Four fire engines were immediately dispatched to the site, and rescue teams began searching for people trapped under the debris.

Despite the swift response, the body of the child was found under the rubble. Two injured individuals we

re rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital, where they are currently reported to be in stable condition.

The cause of the collapse remains unknown, and an investigation has been launched to determine whether structural flaws or maintenance issues played a role. Local residents expressed grief and concern, raising questions about the safety of old and unauthorized buildings in the area.

DFS officials noted that the rapid deployment of resources likely prevented further casualties.