‘She Arrived Crying at 1AM...’: How Sonam Raghuvanshi Was Caught At A Ghazipur Dhaba

Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Case: As the story surrounding the Meghalaya honeymoon tragedy case continues to develop, authorities have detained Sonam Raghuvanshi who is accused of hiring three individuals to murder her husband Raja Raghuvanshi.



DGP I Nongrang reported that Sonam turned herself into the police in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, while three other suspects were apprehended in Madhya Pradesh.

The owner of a roadside restaurant in Ghazipur recounted his interaction with her the previous night and the circumstances of her arrest at his establishment.

Raja was discovered deceased in a gorge in Meghalaya during their honeymoon; following this, a thorough search was initiated to locate his wife, Sonam.



Just before her surrender, she had a phone conversation with her brother, Govind, to update him on her location in Uttar Pradesh.



The owner of the roadside eatery (dhaba), Sahil Yadav, briefed the events that took place last night, which led to her being taken into custody. “It was around 1 am last night when she arrived at the shop in tears.



She mentioned that she needed to call home. I gave her my mobile phone, and she made the call. I asked her to take a seat (indicating a nearby chair). I contacted the police, who arrived and took her away. She was alone when she showed up. I have her family’s number saved on my phone," he explained.

Meghalaya Police is Lying: Says Sonam’s Father

Sonam's father stated that she had reached out to the family; however, he refuted all accusations against her and insisted on a CBI investigation. "My daughter arrived at the roadside eatery, was in tears, and called from there.



The police took her into custody from the dhaba. I haven't had the chance to speak to my daughter yet,"

Sonam's father expressed, "The police are not telling the truth. Why would my daughter partake in something like this? If she had planned to do such a thing, why would she choose to go travelling? I urge a CBI investigation into this matter and appeal to (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah ji for assistance," he added.

Raja’s brother, Vipin Raghuvanshi, stated that Sonam had not yet surrendered; however, he confirmed that she had spoken with his family, and they requested the police to take her into custody.