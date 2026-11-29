New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to iconic singer and composer Bhupen Hazarika on Sunday at the culmination of his birth centenary celebrations in New Delhi, emphasizing his contribution to India's cultural heritage and national unity. The event, held at Bharat Mandapam, also saw the Prime Minister take a dig at those opposing the country's achievements, referring to them as 'naraz fufa' (sulking uncle).

Speaking to the audience, PM Modi asserted that Hazarika's legacy represented India's artistic heritage and collective consciousness, extending beyond Assam and the Northeast. He also remembered the cultural events that had raised awareness of Assam's rich history both domestically and abroad.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma felicitated the Prime Minister during the ceremony.

PM Modi Recalls Bhupen Hazarika's Legacy, Assam's Cultural Richness

PM Modi described the centennial festivities as an homage to India's artistic and cultural identity and said it was significant that the commemorative events, which started in Guwahati, were coming to an end in the country's capital.

Advertisement

The Prime Minister also discussed his personal relationship with Hazarika, noting that although the renowned artist was an Assamese son, he was also a Gujarati son-in-law.

Modi recalled the moment when 11,000 artists performed the Bihu dance collectively, recalling the cultural activities he had seen. Additionally, he emphasized the Bagurumba dance performed by the Bodo community and the Jhumur performances by thousands of tea garden performers, which demonstrated Assam's cultural richness to the globe.

Advertisement

Referring to the latest performances by artists from different districts of Assam in Delhi, he said the same energy and enthusiasm had once again reached the national capital.

The Prime Minister also welcomed the Assam government's decision to institute a new award in Hazarika's memory. The first such honour was presented to singer Usha Mangeshkar.

'Naraz Fufa': PM Modi's Dig At Those Unhappy With India's Achievements

While speaking about national unity, PM Modi took aim at those who, according to him, seek political power by creating divisions and are unhappy with India's progress.

Emphasising that differences in languages, food and lifestyles do not change the country's shared ambition, he said Indians were united by the goal of building a Viksit Bharat.

Taking a swipe at his critics, the Prime Minister said, "All of us Indians have set out with the resolve of a Viksit Bharat. Languages, cuisine, and lifestyles may differ, but our resolve is one: building a Viksit Bharat. Yes, such things do not appeal to those who dream of power through discord, who view India in fragments, and who roam around like a sulking 'naraz fufa' over the nation's achievements. I would say that such 'naraz fufa' should listen to Bhupen da's songs repeatedly; perhaps good sense will prevail upon them."

Himanta Biswa Sarma Thanks PM Modi For Bharat Ratna To Hazarika

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also addressed the gathering, describing Bhupen Hazarika's musical and cultural journey as an example of national integration.

He said Hazarika left a lasting impression through his work in Assamese, Bengali and Hindi, showing how love for one's motherland and devotion to Bharat Mata were closely connected.

Sarma also thanked PM Modi for conferring the Bharat Ratna on Hazarika in 2019, calling it a moment of pride for Assam.