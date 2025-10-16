RPG Enterprises’ Harsh Goenka Shares Inside Look at PM Modi’s CV – Post Goes Viral

Business tycoon Harsh Goenka, the Chairman of RPG Enterprises, stirred up social media on Wednesday with a light-hearted post on X (formerly Twitter).

He shared a curriculum vitae (CV) of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which looks AI-generated, captioning it simply as "What a bio data!" The post quickly gained traction, drawing a mix of amusement and commentary from users.

Inside - PM Narendra Modi’s CV

The image features a polished, resume-style layout highlighting key details from Modi's life and career. It begins with basic information, such as his date of birth and place of birth, followed by his prominent political roles: serving as Prime Minister of India since 2014 and earlier as Chief Minister of Gujarat from 2001 to 2014.

What adds the highlight is the "Personal Achievements" section, which lists all the entries as "NIL". These include scams, leaves taken, favors done to family, elections lost, and apologies in court, all marked as zero. The CV also attributes a bold quote to Modi: “Most Popular leader in the world.”

The "Professional Achievements" portion dives into a series of notable accomplishments, portraying Modi's tenure in glowing terms. It credits him with transforming Gujarat into a model state during his time as CM, abrogating Article 370, overseeing the construction of the Ram Mandir, and pioneering Digital India through the UPI revolution.

Other highlights mentioned are tackling inflation, granting citizenship to persecuted Hindus from neighbouring Islamist countries via the CAA, curbing Naxalism, launching high-speed trains like Vande Bharat and NaMo Bharat, positioning India as a manufacturing powerhouse, conducting surgical strikes against Pakistan, resisting Chinese incursions, challenging US dominance, and elevating India's standing on the global stage.

Likes, Reposts and Comments on Harsh Goenkla's Post

The post didn't take long to go viral, with likes and reposts climbing rapidly. Users flooded the replies with a range of reactions, reflecting the divisive yet engaging nature of the content.

Some praised it enthusiastically, with comments like "And still working overtime like it’s Day 1" and "The list should also include GST, imho," while others added "Perfect one." On the flip side, more reflective responses emerged, such as "There is no greatness where there is not simplicity, goodness, and truth. Just saying @hvgoenka—not like this has anything at all to do with the biodata, obviously!"