'NARI 2025' Reveals Alarming Statistics About Women's Safety, 40% Women Felt 'Not So Safe' or 'Unsafe'

New Delhi: The National Annual Report and Index on Women's Safety, "NARI 2025", revealed alarming statistics about women's safety in India.

According to the report, 40% of women in urban areas feel "not so safe" or "unsafe" in their cities, with safety concerns rising at night due to poor lighting and lack of visible security.

The study captured the voices of 12,770 women across 31 cities covering all states and provides a data-based framework to improve women's safety.

As fer the findings, Ranchi, Srinagar, Kolkata, Delhi, Faridabad, Patna, and Jaipur were ranked as the least safe cities for women in India, while Kohima, Vishakhapatnam, Bhubaneswar, Aizawl, Gangtok, Itanagar, and Mumbai are considered among the safest cities for women.

A significant number of women in India face harassment on the streets, including staring, catcalling, lewd comments, and physical touching. This has led to many students dropping out of school or working women quitting their jobs.

Seven per cent of women said they faced harassment in 2024, with the highest risk among younger women aged 18-24. In comparison, the NCRB 2022 statistics report only 0.07% of cases of crime against women.

Women perceive public spaces as unsafe due to inadequate infrastructure, poor lighting, and inefficient public transport. This perception is further exacerbated by societal attitudes that often blame victims for harassment.

The NARI 2025 report does what official NCRB numbers cannot: it fills in the "dark figure" of unreported harassment, brings context and detail to women's daily experiences, and directly foregrounds the lived reality (perception, not just case count) of safety.

Many women don't report harassment incidents to authorities, fearing further harassment or social stigma, with only 22 per cent reporting their experiences to authorities, and in just 16 per cent of cases, action was taken.

53% of women are unclear if their workplace has a Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) policy.

Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar, Chairperson of the National Commission for Women, launched the 'NARI 2025.' The report was powered by Pvalue Analytics and published by the Group of Intellectuals and Academicians (GIA).

"The launch of NARI 2023 is a step forward in understanding the safety concerns of women in our cities. At the National Commission for Women, our priority is to ensure that every woman feels safe at home, at work, in public places and online. This report brings the real voices of women and will help work with policymakers and institutions to create safer and more supportive spaces for women across India, "said Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar, Chairperson, National Commission for Women.

"With NARI 2025, we aim to give a clear picture of how women experience safety in their daily lives. This report is based on the views of over 12,700 women across 31 cities covering all states and reflects their everyday realities. We hope these findings will guide governments, corporates and communities to take focused steps to improve women's safety in line with the Prime Minister's vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, " said Prahallad Rout, MD, Pvalue Analytics.