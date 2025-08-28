Sambhal Violence: 'Evidence of Harihar Temple', 'Demographic Change' and Other Sensational Revelations Emerge In Report of Judicial Commission

In a significant development in the Sambhal violence case, a three-member panel has submitted an approximately 450-page report to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The panel was appointed to investigate the case.

The report contains startling revelations, including evidence from the time of Babur, demographic changes, communal riots, and terrorist networks.

Key Findings Of Report

Key findings include evidence of a Harihar temple within the mosque and the fact that only 15% of Hindu families remain in Sambhal.

The report provides a comprehensive account of the violence that occurred on November 24, 2024, as well as a historical overview of all riots in Sambhal.

Decrease In Hindu Population

One of the most shocking revelations is that the Hindu population has decreased from 45% to 15–20%. The report notes that at the time of independence, 55% of the population in the Sambhal Nagar Palika area was Muslim, which has now risen to 85%. The reasons cited for this demographic shift include appeasement politics, orchestrated riots, and an atmosphere of fear instilled among residents.

Foreign Weapons Used In Sambhal Riots

According to the report, 15 major riots occurred between 1947 and 2019, with the Hindu community suffering the most damage during these incidents.

The report lists riots in Sambhal in 1947, 1948, 1953, 1958, 1962, 1976, 1978, 1980, 1990, 1992, 1995, 2001, and 2019. It also claims that Sambhal has become a base for several terrorist organizations. Additionally, the judicial commission found evidence of foreign-manufactured weapons, including those marked "Made in USA," used in the Sambhal riots.

This report is seen as a potential turning point in the political and administrative handling of the region and could lead to significant changes in the state’s security and social structure. The government is expected to make decisions based on the report’s findings.

Sambhal Violence

On November 24, 2024, violence erupted during a court-ordered Archaeological Survey of India survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal. The clashes resulted in the deaths of four individuals and injuries to several others, including officials and locals. As tensions escalated with local Muslims gathering outside the mosque, police resorted to force and opened fire on protesters, killing at least four men and injuring others, including officials and residents.

The violence led to 12 FIRs and 80 arrests for allegedly pelting stones at police from rooftops. According to the charge sheet, there were 159 accused in total. It also noted that weapons recovered from the site and other locations were manufactured in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Germany. The Uttar Pradesh Police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) filed a charge sheet exceeding 4,000 pages in six of the 12 cases.