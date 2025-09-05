Watch: Indian Army Executes Daring Night Operation To Rescue Two South Korean Mountaineers From Ladakh's Kongmaru La Pass

In a daring night Casualty Evacuation (CASEVAC) operation, the Indian Army rescued two critically ill South Korean nationals stranded at over 17,000 feet in Ladakh.

The Indian Army, in a statement, said, "On September 4, 2025, at approximately 2005 hours, Fire and Fury Corps received a critical request for a Casualty Evacuation (CASEVAC) mission involving two South Korean nationals stranded at Kongmaru La Pass. At 2020 hours, the squadron swiftly sprang into action, launching their helicopters to execute the mission. The helicopter landed at 2115 hours at the peak, and the rescue team promptly evacuated the foreign nationals by air."

The Army also shared a video of the incident offering glimpses into the operation.

After the evacuation, the stranded South Korean nationals were taken to a medical facility for treatment.

"After a successful rescue, the individuals were handed over to medical authorities," the Indian Army statement added.

The South Korean nationals, Hyun Woo Kim and his wife, were rescued from Kongmaru La Pass.

The operation was extremely challenging due to the high altitude and the treacherous snow-covered peaks of the region.

The mission required a Night Vision Goggles (NVG) landing at an unprepared helipad, demanding exceptional piloting skills and situational awareness, the Army noted in its statement.

With this operation, the Indian Army once again demonstrated its capability to conduct high-risk operations in treacherous terrain.

Providing details of the incident, Fire and Fury Corps stated in a post on X: "On 04 Sep 2025, during a mountaineering expedition, two South Korean nationals fell critically ill near Kongmaru La, an isolated peak in Ladakh. Army Aviation helicopters of Fire and Fury Corps executed a night Casualty Evacuation from an unprepared site at an altitude of 17,000 feet, ensuring timely evacuation of the mountaineers to SNM Hospital, Leh, for further treatment."

The Army reported that, despite the successful rescue operation, one of the mountaineers tragically lost their life.

"Fire and Fury Corps expresses heartfelt condolences to the family of the mountaineer who unfortunately lost their life," the X post added.