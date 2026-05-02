Nashik Court Rejects Bail for Nida Khan in TCS Case

The Nashik sessions court on Saturday turned down the anticipatory bail application of Nida Khan, a key accused in the high-profile sexual and religious harassment case involving employees of a Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) BPO unit. Despite Khan’s legal team citing her two-month pregnancy and claiming she played a minor role in the alleged activities, the court ruled in favor of the prosecution's need for custody.

Prosecution Highlights Financial and External Links

Special Public Prosecutor Ajay Misar, representing the Nashik police, argued that Khan’s custodial interrogation is essential to the ongoing probe. During an in-camera hearing earlier this week, Misar emphasized that investigators need to look into “potential financial links and external funding sources.”

He also pointed toward alleged connections with groups in Malegaon associated with religious conversions. “Forensic investigation of Khan’s mobile phone and diaries recovered from her are vital to uncovering the full extent of this operation,” Misar submitted to the court.

Allegations of Coerced Conversion and Relocation

The case took a more serious turn as the prosecution alleged that Khan and other accused were aware the complainant belonged to a Scheduled Tribe (ST). According to police reports, the victim was allegedly pressured to adopt specific religious practices, including:

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Wearing a burqa and hijab.

Reciting the “Kalma.”

Changing her name.

Furthermore, investigators claim the accused were aware of the relationship between the complainant and the prime accused, Danish Shaikh. There were reportedly plans in motion to relocate the victim to Malaysia.

Defense Arguments and Legal Framework

Defense counsel Rahul Kasliwal challenged the prosecution’s stance, pointing out that Maharashtra did not have a specific anti-conversion law in effect when the alleged incidents occurred. Kasliwal urged the court to grant relief based on Khan’s pregnancy and her willingness to cooperate with the authorities.

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However, with the plea officially rejected, Khan now faces immediate arrest. Nashik police have already mobilized multiple teams to track her whereabouts.

Widening Probe into TCS BPO Unit

The controversy began when several women at the TCS BPO unit in Nashik filed complaints alleging a toxic environment of sexual harassment and mental pressure. According to the FIRs, employees were coerced via WhatsApp groups to change their dietary habits, perform specific prayers, and dress according to particular religious customs.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) is now managing nine separate FIRs. The charges include:

Sexual harassment and defamation.

Attempts to force religious conversion.

Violations of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

To date, eight individuals, including a female operations manager, have been taken into custody.

TCS Issues Response