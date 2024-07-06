sb.scorecardresearch
Published 21:03 IST, July 6th 2024

Nashik Shocker: Woman, 3 Daughters Including Toddler Found Floating In Well, Suicide Suspected

The bodies of a 30-year-old woman and her three daughters, including a toddler, were found floating in a well in Maharashtra's Nashik district.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
BBA student suicide
Nashik Shocker: Woman, 3 Daughters Including Toddler Found Floating In Well, Suicide Suspected | Image: Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
