Published 21:03 IST, July 6th 2024
Nashik Shocker: Woman, 3 Daughters Including Toddler Found Floating In Well, Suicide Suspected
The bodies of a 30-year-old woman and her three daughters, including a toddler, were found floating in a well in Maharashtra's Nashik district.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Nashik Shocker: Woman, 3 Daughters Including Toddler Found Floating In Well, Suicide Suspected | Image: Shutterstock
