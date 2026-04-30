Nashik TCS Conversion Row: Love Trap To Human Trafficking, Probe Reveals Modus Operandi, Foreign Links

New Delhi: Fresh revelations in the alleged Nashik TCS-linked religious conversion case have now widened the scope of the investigation, with sources claiming the matter may involve a larger nexus of alleged “love trap”, religious conversion, and suspected human trafficking operations with possible international links.

According to sources, investigators are now probing a disturbing modus operandi allegedly used by the accused, wherein young women were first emotionally targeted and lured into romantic relationships to gain their trust. Once trapped, they were allegedly pressured into religious conversion and later promised lucrative overseas job opportunities.

Sources further indicated that investigators suspect the women may have eventually been trafficked abroad through an international syndicate operating under the guise of employment offers.

A major breakthrough in the investigation reportedly came after police examined digital evidence recovered from the devices of the accused. Sources said Danish Sheikh has emerged as a key link in the alleged network.

Advertisement

Investigators are now examining claims that several young women were allegedly “cataloged” for trafficking purposes. International groups and photographs of women were allegedly discovered on Danish’s mobile phone, with each woman assigned a specific code number, raising suspicions of an organised trafficking mechanism.

Meanwhile, the five accused in the Nashik TCS-related case were produced before a court after completion of their five-day police custody. Police sought an extension of custody, citing fresh evidence recovered from laptops and digital devices.

Advertisement

Speaking after the hearing, accused persons’ lawyer Umesh Waljhade said the police had sought another five days of custody based on the electronic evidence recovered during the investigation.

“They were produced in the court again after the completion of their five-day custody. The police wanted another five days of custody. They want to extend the custody based on the evidence they found on their laptop,” Waljhade said.

The defence, however, maintained that the accused had committed no wrongdoing. Waljhade claimed that Danish Sheikh was being falsely implicated and termed the case a “conspiracy.”

Earlier this week, a Nashik court also heard anticipatory bail arguments filed by accused Nida Aijaz Khan in the alleged religious conversion and sexual harassment case linked to the Tata Consultancy Services office in Nashik.

During the proceedings, government lawyer Ajay Mishra argued that the matter was at a “very preliminary stage” but involved “serious offences.” The prosecution told the court that custodial interrogation of Nida Khan was necessary as the probe pointed towards possible religious conversion and financial transactions linked to the case.

The prosecution further alleged that the victim, who belongs to a backward class community, was emotionally influenced under the promise of marriage. According to the prosecution, the accused allegedly encouraged and trained the victim in religious practices, including wearing a burqa, hijab and offering namaz.

The court was also informed that certain items, including religious books and a burqa recovered during the investigation under panchnama proceedings, were presented as part of the evidence.