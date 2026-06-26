Nashik Teen Dies Minutes After Vaccination, Final Moments Caught on Cam | VIDEO

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a 17-year-old girl allegedly died minutes after receiving a Tetanus and Diphtheria (TD) vaccine at a vaccination camp organised by the Nashik Municipal Corporation.

Following this incident, authorities have ordered a probe, while the girl's family has alleged that the vaccine caused her death. However, officials stated that the exact cause is yet to be ascertained, and further investigation is underway.

Family Alleges Vaccine Caused Death

The teenager, identified as Shravani Anil Patil, collapsed shortly after leaving the vaccination site, with CCTV footage capturing her walking normally before suddenly falling on a nearby road.

According to officials, Shravani received the TD vaccine at around 12:40 pm as part of a routine immunisation programme for adolescents.

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Shravani's family claimed she was healthy and had no pre-existing medical conditions before receiving the vaccine.

Her father, Anil Patil, alleged that she died because of the vaccination and demanded a thorough investigation into the incident.

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"My daughter collapsed just minutes after receiving the vaccine. This matter requires a thorough investigation, and strict action must be taken against those responsible," he said.

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Police said a postmortem examination has been conducted and viscera samples have been preserved to determine the exact cause of death.

Health officials, however, cautioned against drawing conclusions before the forensic findings are available.

Medical Officer Dr Devkar said the exact cause of Shravani's death remains unclear and will only be known after the viscera analysis by the Nashik Forensic Laboratory and histopathology reports from the Government Hospital and Training Institute in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

He added that the vaccine vial administered to Shravani was also used for six others, including four pregnant women, a 10-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl.

"All of them remain stable and have not reported any adverse effects," the official said.