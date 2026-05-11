'Nation First Above Comfort': PM Modi’s 7 Big Appeals To Make India Stronger, Self-Reliant

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made a strong appeal to citizens to put “nation first above personal comfort” as India grapples with the economic fallout of the escalating West Asia conflict and rising global fuel prices. Warning that the ongoing crisis could impact fuel supplies and foreign exchange reserves, PM Modi urged people to adopt restraint, conserve resources and revive habits seen during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Addressing a gathering in Hyderabad, the Prime Minister outlined a series of measures aimed at reducing India’s dependence on imported fuel and shielding the economy from global disruptions. From reviving work-from-home culture to postponing unnecessary foreign travel, Modi stressed that collective public participation was essential to make India stronger and more self-reliant during uncertain times.

PM Modi’s 7 Big Appeals To Citizens

1. Revive Work From Home

PM Modi urged offices and businesses to bring back work-from-home practices wherever possible to cut fuel consumption. He said India had successfully adapted to virtual work, video conferencing and online meetings during the Covid-19 period and those habits should be revived in the national interest.

2. Use Petrol & Diesel "With Restraint"

Calling fuel conservation the “need of the hour,” Modi appealed to citizens to reduce unnecessary usage of petrol, diesel and gas amid fears of rising crude oil prices due to tensions in West Asia.

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3. Prefer Public Transport & Metro Travel

The Prime Minister encouraged people living in cities to use metro rail services and public transport instead of private vehicles. He said reducing individual fuel consumption could collectively help India save massive foreign exchange reserves.

4. Adopt Carpooling

PM Modi also appealed to citizens to embrace carpooling to cut fuel usage and traffic congestion. He described shared travel as a small but significant contribution towards national economic stability during a global crisis.

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5. Delay Non-Essential Foreign Travel

In a major appeal, Modi asked people to postpone foreign vacations and overseas travel for at least a year unless absolutely necessary. He stressed that reducing foreign expenditure would help conserve valuable foreign exchange reserves during the ongoing global uncertainty.

6. Avoid Unnecessary Gold Purchases

The Prime Minister also urged families to avoid purchasing gold for non-essential purposes, including lavish wedding-related buying. According to him, reducing gold imports would help India reduce pressure on its forex reserves at a time of global economic stress.

7. Shift Towards EVs & Rail Transport

Modi encouraged greater adoption of electric vehicles and asked businesses to increasingly use railway networks for parcel and cargo movement instead of road transport. The move, he said, would lower fuel dependency and support long-term energy security.