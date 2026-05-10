Use Petrol, Diesel Sparingly: PM Modi Cautions In Secunderabad Amid Global Energy Crunch

Secunderabad: Amid the ongoing crisis in the Middle East, with no possibility of a plausible peace deal in sight, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged citizens to use petroleum products judiciously, and stressed on prioritising work from home, online conferences, and virtual meetings just like during the pandemic.

“We must prioritise work from home, online conferences, and virtual meetings again. We must also place a strong emphasis on saving foreign exchange, as petrol and diesel have become so expensive globally... It is our responsibility to save the foreign currency spent on purchasing petrol and diesel,” the Prime Minister emphasised.

“During the Corona period, we developed many systems of work from home, online meetings, and video conferences, and we even became accustomed to them. Today, the demands of the times are such that if we restart these systems, it will be in the national interest,” he proposed.

“In this time of global crisis, we have to make a resolution keeping duty paramount and fulfil it with complete dedication. A big resolution is to use petrol and diesel sparingly. We must curb our use of petrol and diesel. In cities with metro lines, we should decide to travel by metro only. If we must use a car, then we should try to carpool,” PM Modi said, adding, “People with electric vehicles should try to use them as much as possible.”

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The Prime Minister also asked citizens to cut down on foreign destination weddings, taking foreign trips, as well as vacationing abroad.

"The growing culture of weddings abroad, travelling abroad, and vacationing abroad is becoming prevalent among the middle class. We must decide that during this time of crisis, we should postpone travelling abroad for at least a year," he said.