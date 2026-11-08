'Nation Won Battle Against Naxalism': PM Modi Marks First Naxal-Free Diwali, Warns of 'Dimagi Naxals'

Bastar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday celebrated Diwali with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Bastar, marking the first festival of lights in the region since the elimination of Naxalism. Crediting security forces for their sacrifices and determination in the fight against Left-Wing Extremism (LWE), the Prime Minister said their efforts had helped end decades of Naxal violence. However, he cautioned that the threat had not entirely disappeared, warning about what he described as "dimagi Naxals" who had allegedly infiltrated political parties and various organisations.

Addressing security personnel deployed in the region, PM Modi described Diwali 2026 as particularly significant, saying it was the first time that every district in the country was free from Naxalism.

"This Diwali in 2026 is truly special. This is the first Diwali since the nation won its decades-long battle against Naxalism and Maoist terror. This is the first Diwali where every single district in the country is free from Naxalism. This is the first Diwali where crores of our citizens have overcome the fear of Naxalism," he said.

The Prime Minister credited the security personnel for the achievement, saying their sacrifices had brought an end to the threat of Naxalism in Bastar.

Advertisement

"Because of your sacrifices we have put an end to the terror of Naxalism here," Modi said while addressing the gathering. He added that he had visited the region on behalf of 140 crore Indians to express gratitude for the personnel's dedication, service and sacrifices.

PM Modi Warns Of 'Dimagi Naxals'

While acknowledging the success of security forces in eliminating armed Naxalites, PM Modi cautioned against what he termed "dimagi Naxals", alleging that ideological elements had infiltrated political parties and several organisations.

Advertisement

"Friends, amidst these successes, there is one more thing we must keep in mind. While the armed Naxalites have been eliminated, 'dimagi Naxals' have taken control of various organisations. Even today, they continue to incite people against the Constitution and democracy. These ideological Naxalites have infiltrated several political parties and diverse organisations. We must identify them, defeat them and ensure the nation's security," he said.

The Prime Minister's remarks came as he highlighted the country's progress in its decades-long fight against Maoist insurgency. He maintained that although armed Naxalism had been eliminated, vigilance was necessary to address the remaining ideological challenge.

PM Modi Highlights Security Forces' Achievement

During his address, PM Modi also highlighted an achievement involving the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), stating that for the first time in 47 years, not a single CRPF personnel had been killed in action over the past year.

"This is an extraordinary achievement and a great deal of the credit belongs to you, to the millions of brave souls, soldiers, sons and daughters and security personnel like you. That is why I have come to celebrate Diwali with you today, and to express gratitude - on behalf of 1.4 billion Indians - for your sacrifices, your dedication and your spirit of service," he said.

He further compared the responsibilities of security personnel guarding India's borders with those protecting internal security, stressing that both were essential to safeguarding the country's unity and integrity.

The Prime Minister also credited the government's policies and the determination of security forces for the progress made against Naxalism since 2014. He said the political will to confront internal security threats had strengthened after the BJP-led government came to power.

PM Modi Recalls Naxal Violence, Criticises Previous Governments

Recalling the years of violence in Naxal-affected regions, PM Modi alleged that previous governments had failed to take decisive action against the insurgency.

Citing figures from 2004 to 2013, he said that the number of security personnel killed every year during that period was higher than the number of Naxalites eliminated.

"Unfortunately, the governments of that time treated Naxalism as an incurable disease and left it unaddressed," he said.

The Prime Minister also highlighted how Naxalites had disrupted democratic processes in affected regions, alleging that people were prevented from exercising their right to vote.

He said the country had witnessed as many as 2,000 Naxal attacks in a single year, underlining the scale of violence that had affected several parts of the country.

Recalling the 2010 Dantewada violence in Chhattisgarh, Modi referred to the killing of 76 CRPF personnel in an encounter with Naxalites. He also mentioned another incident in the district in which 44 civilians were killed.

"This land was soaked in the blood of our brave soldiers. But not a single voice of anguish was heard from those influential leaders living in their palaces. Not a single tear was shed by them," he said.

Modi further claimed that more than 1,000 security personnel had been killed in Chhattisgarh alone during the decades-long insurgency.

Bastar Marks First Diwali After Naxalism Elimination

Bastar, which was once considered a major centre of Maoist activity in Chhattisgarh, has witnessed significant changes following intensified counter-insurgency operations, surrenders by Maoist cadres and an increased government presence in the region.

On March 31, 2026, the Centre announced that the country had been freed from the threat of Naxalism following the elimination of several senior Maoist leaders and cadres, alongside the surrender of hundreds of others.

The CRPF and Chhattisgarh Police have played a key role in the anti-Naxal operations conducted across the region.

Ahead of his visit, PM Modi had announced that he would continue his tradition of celebrating Diwali with security personnel. In a message on X, he described Bastar as a region where Naxalism once held sway but development was now flourishing.