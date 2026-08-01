Farooq Abdullah Questions Timing of Kulgam Attack Amid Statehood Push; BJP Condemns 'Controversial Speculative Statements'

Srinagar/Jammu: National Conference president and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah on Saturday called for a thorough probe into the killing of two migrant workers in Kulgam while questioning why such incidents surface whenever demands for restoration of statehood intensify.

Addressing reporters in Tangmarg, Abdullah said the identity of the perpetrators in the Kellam area attack remained unknown and stressed the need to identify them.

“It is not even known who carried out the attack or who the perpetrators are. There must be an investigation to identify the attackers. I do not know why this happens only when we ask for the restoration of statehood,” he said.

The remarks drew sharp criticism from the BJP. Party leader Ravinder Raina described Abdullah’s statement as “highly controversial” and “deeply unfortunate,” accusing him of justifying the terror attack by linking it to the statehood issue.

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“When innocent labourers are brutally murdered by terrorists, the nation expects every political leader to stand united against terrorism, not to make any speculative statements, create confusion, or divert attention from the perpetrators,” Raina told ANI.

He asserted that statehood is a separate constitutional and democratic matter that should not be connected to terror incidents, adding that leaders must unequivocally condemn the killers and stand with the victims’ families.

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The attack occurred on Friday evening when terrorists opened fire on non-local labourers in Kellam, Kulgam. One worker was killed on the spot, while a second, who was critically injured and undergoing treatment, succumbed to his injuries early Saturday. Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to track down the attackers.

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary expressed grief over the killings and noted that repeated attacks, including earlier ones in Pahalgam and Anantnag, raised questions about claims that terrorism would end after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

Other leaders also condemned the incident. JD(U) Jammu and Kashmir State President G M Shaheen blamed Pakistan for attempting to disrupt peace, while BJP leader Altaf Thakur linked the attack to efforts to disturb the ongoing Amarnath Yatra and called for heightened vigilance by security and intelligence agencies.