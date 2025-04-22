'National Herald ki Loot': Bansuri Swaraj ‘Tote-for-Tat’ Move To Target Gandhis Makes a Loud Statement

New Delhi: The ongoing political drama over tote bags erupted once again in Parliament on Tuesday as BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj made a pointed statement with her accessory. Attending a Joint Parliamentary Committee meeting on ‘One Nation One Election,’ Swaraj carried a tote bag emblazoned with the phrase, “National Herald Ki Loot,” aimed squarely at the Congress and the Gandhi family.

The bold message served as a jab at Congress leadership, especially in light of the Enforcement Directorate’s chargesheet against Rahul and Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald money laundering case.

Taking to X, the BJP leader shared a picture of hers with a caption,"This is not a fashion statement but a fact statement. “NATIONAL HERALD KI LOOT”

The tote bag quickly became the talk of the day, drawing comparisons to similar stunts pulled by Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Earlier, in December, Priyanka caught attention for carrying a bag with the word “Palestine” written on it while in Parliament.

Her move sparked criticism from BJP leaders, accusing her of communal posturing. However, Priyanka was undeterred, responding defiantly that no one should dictate what she wears or believes. “Who is going to decide what clothes I wear now?” she said, rejecting the patriarchal criticism. “I will wear what I want,” she added, pointing to her social media for further clarity on her beliefs.

Priyanka’s choice of slogans didn’t stop there. The following day, her tote bag featured another strong message: “Stand with Bangladeshi Hindus and Christians,” again making waves within political circles. The two contrasting styles of political messaging — Priyanka's ideological statements and Swaraj’s direct criticism of Congress — have brought a fresh flare to the ongoing debate over fashion as a form of political expression.

The rise of these tote bag controversies has added an unexpected twist to political discourse, with both parties using simple accessories as platforms for deeper, more pointed commentary. For Swaraj, the "National Herald Ki Loot" message adds fuel to the fire, reinforcing the BJP’s stance on the National Herald case.

National Herald Case

On April 15, the ED filed a prosecution complaint (chargesheet) against top Congress members Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi in connection with the money laundering case involving the National Herald. The chargesheet also names Congress leader Sam Pitroda, Suman Dubey and others, including several firms.

The prosecution complaint has been filed under Sections 44 and 45 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, for the offence of money laundering, as defined under Section 3, read with Section 70, and punishable under Section 4 of the PMLA, 2002.

The complaint was filed by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, their associated companies, and other individuals.