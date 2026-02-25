National Human Rights Commission Takes Cognisance Of Complaint Challenging FIR Against Swami Avimukteshwaranand In POCSO Case

Varanasi: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has, on Wednesday, taken cognisance of a complaint challenging the FIR lodged against Jyotish Peeth Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati in a case registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The complaint was filed by the DK Foundation of Freedom and Justice, a human rights organisation, alleging misuse of police powers against Swami Avimukteshwaranand in the aforementioned case. The complaint filed by DK Foundation describes the FIR as politically motivated and malicious.

According to sources, the NHRC has registered the matter and is expected to seek a detailed report from the Uttar Pradesh government and the Director General of Police (DGP).

The state administration has been accused of misuse of power, and made a party to the complaint.

The foundation also submitted a copy of the complainant’s criminal history and urged the Commission to examine whether the case was filed with ulterior motives or based on any kind of personal vendetta. Mahendra Rajput, Nodal Officer of the foundation, appealed to the NHRC to determine whether the seer was being framed unlawfully.

The cognisance of this complaint by the NHRC comes after the registration of an FIR at Jhunsi police station in Prayagraj under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the POCSO Act. The case names Swami Avimukteshwaranand, his disciple Mukundanand Brahmachari, and two to three unidentified persons.

According to the complaint, two disciples, including one minor, alleged sexual exploitation between January 13, 2025, and February 15, 2026. The alleged incidents are said to have taken place during religious camps organised around the 2025 Kumbh Mela and the 2026 Magh Mela in Prayagraj, including inside camp premises and in a vehicle parked outside the camp area.

Responding to the allegations, Swami Avimukteshwaranand denied the allegations, reportedly calling the FIR a “manufactured conspiracy” aimed at defaming him. He demanded an impartial probe and said he would cooperate with the police.