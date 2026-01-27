Srinagar Airport Disruptions: 25 Flights Cancelled Due to Snowfall, Jammu-Srinagar Highway Closed

New Delhi: Fresh snowfall across Kashmir on Monday morning disrupted air and road connectivity, leading to the cancellation of multiple flights at Srinagar Airport and the complete closure of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44), officials said.

At least 25 flights have been cancelled so far at Srinagar Airport due to adverse weather conditions, the Director of Srinagar Airport confirmed. Light but continuous snowfall since the early hours led to snow accumulation on airside pavements, affecting flight operations. Airport authorities said delays are also likely as weather conditions remain challenging.

“In view of adverse weather conditions at Srinagar Airport and prevailing operational constraints, airlines have cancelled certain flights for today”, Srinagar Airport said in an official advisory. Passengers have been advised to stay in touch with their respective airlines for the latest updates and alternate arrangements.

Officials added that Border Roads Organisation (BRO) teams are actively engaged in snow clearance operations to make runways and other operational areas fit for flight movement. However, due to poor visibility and adverse en-route weather, flight delays may continue through the day.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Srinagar witnessed a fresh spell of snowfall on Monday morning, with the maximum temperature expected to hover around 5 degrees Celsius. Weather officials have forecast intermittent snowfall in parts of the Valley, which could further impact normal life.

Road connectivity to the Kashmir Valley has also been severely affected. Authorities announced the closure of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) due to fresh snowfall in and around the Navyug Tunnel, a critical stretch of the arterial route connecting Jammu with Srinagar.

“No vehicular movement shall be allowed from Jammu towards Srinagar and vice versa”, officials said in a traffic update, citing slippery road conditions and safety concerns. The highway remains the primary all-weather road link between the Valley and the rest of the country.

In addition to NH-44, several other key routes are already shut. Mughal Road, SSG Road and Sinthan Road remain closed due to snow accumulation and unsafe travel conditions. Authorities have urged people not to travel on these roads until they are completely restored and declared safe for traffic.

Traffic and disaster management officials said road clearance operations will begin once weather conditions improve, but reopening will depend on snowfall intensity and safety assessments.

The fresh snowfall has brought picturesque winter scenes across Srinagar and surrounding areas but has also caused inconvenience to travellers and commuters. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely and have appealed to residents and tourists to follow official advisories and avoid unnecessary travel.