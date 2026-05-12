Nationwide Lockdown Ahead? Delhi Rejects Russian LNG? Govt Fact-Checks Speculations

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday said India has not increased fuel prices in the last four years and has enough reserves of crude oil, LNG and LPG despite ongoing disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz.

Speaking on the sidelines of the CII Annual Business Summit 2026 in New Delhi, Puri said India remained stable even as several countries faced shortages and rising energy prices due to the continued tensions around the Strait of Hormuz.

“In the last four years, there has been no increase in prices. Today, we are in a situation where unlike other countries in the world, which have had to either face severe problems in terms of availability and supply, or where prices have gone up 50-60 per cent,” Puri said.

Reuters Report on Russian LNG

According to a Reuters report, “India has declined Russia’s offer to sell it liquefied natural gas subject to US sanctions despite a shortfall driven by Middle East tensions,” citing two sources with direct knowledge of the matter. The report added that the decision reflects India’s effort to balance energy security while avoiding LNG cargoes under US sanctions, which carry higher compliance risks. It further stated that the situation also highlighted the limitations of Russia’s ability to redirect its LNG exports to new markets.

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Puri Rejects Claims on Russian LNG and Lockdown Rumours

Responding to reports surrounding Russian LNG and speculation about a possible lockdown, Puri termed them false narratives. “False narrative by western interest”, Indian energy minister Hardeep Singh Puri on reports of India declining Russian LPG; Points India never imported LPG from Russia.

Puri said:

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“Myth: India has refused to take LNG imports from Russia.

Truth: India has never imported LNG from Russia at all.

Myth: A major lockdown is coming in the country.

Truth: Completely false and a rumor.

Whether it was the Corona period or something else .....the opposition has always tried to spread rumors, leaving no stone unturned in inciting people. During the period of tension in West Asia, the country has increased its daily LPG production by almost 55%.”

India Has Adequate Energy Stocks, Says Minister

Puri said India currently has more than sufficient reserves of major energy supplies, including 60 days of crude oil stocks, 60 days of LNG and 45 days of LPG. “Let me tell you categorically, we have no supply side problems. The country has more than enough stocks of crude oil, LNG and LPG,” he said.

The minister also said oil marketing companies were under financial pressure because of prolonged disruptions and under-recoveries. According to him, oil companies are losing nearly Rs 1,000 crore per day, while under-recoveries are close to Rs 1.98 lakh crore.

Puri Says India’s Energy Sector Is Secure

In a post on X, Puri said India has managed to maintain uninterrupted and affordable energy supply despite global challenges. “Several countries around the world face severe energy crises, but India has been able to face the challenge and continues uninterrupted supply of affordable and sustainable energy to 140 million citizens under the leadership of PM Sh Narendra Modi Ji.

India is the only country in the world that has not increased petrol and diesel prices for four years.”

He also criticised those spreading panic over the situation.

“My advice to those who are celebrating what they perceive to be a difficulty, is to stop rumour mongering and cut the politics. India’s energy consumers face no crisis. Much to the disappointment of the naysayers, India’s energy sector is fully secure and robust.”

‘Operation Urja Suraksha’ Activated

Puri said the government activated a coordinated energy security mechanism called “Operation Urja Suraksha” to strengthen sourcing and increase domestic production and refining. “We activated a whole-of-government energy security mechanism through Operation Urja Suraksha well in time to cover sourcing and ramp up domestic production and refining,” he said. According to the minister, LPG production increased from 36 TMT/day to 54 TMT/day, while demand moderation measures reduced LPG consumption from 90 TMT/day to nearly 70-75 TMT/day.

He added that alternative fuels such as PNG, kerosene, biomass and RDF pellets were also activated. Puri further said PNG expansion was accelerated under the Natural Gas and Petroleum Products Distribution Order, 2026, under which 9.16 lakh PNG connections have been added since March 2026.

‘There Is No Crisis in India’

Puri reiterated that India’s energy sector remains stable despite global volatility. “Those celebrating what they perceive to be a difficult situation for 1.4 billion Indians and the nation’s energy sector should introspect. While damaging their credibility, the panic, fear and rumour mongering they have consistently indulged in, will only take them this far and no further! There is no crisis in India.”

He clarified that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had only advised citizens to moderate energy consumption as a precautionary measure and not because of supply shortages. “While crude prices have nearly doubled globally, impacting even the most developed economies, India has held petrol and diesel prices with continued fuel availability across more than 1 lakh retail outlets and uninterrupted LPG supply to 33.5 crore households,” Puri said.

The minister added that India has diversified crude sourcing from 27 countries in 2006-07 to 41 countries currently and continues to maintain strategic reserves sufficient for 74 days.