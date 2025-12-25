Nationwide Strike: Why Blinkit, Swiggy, Amazon and Zomato Won’t Deliver on Christmas And the Bad News Extends to New Year’s Eve Too

New Delhi: Delivery workers from India’s largest e‑commerce and food delivery platforms including Swiggy, Zomato, Zepto, Blinkit, Amazon, Flipkart, and other aggregator companies, will stage an All‑India strike on December 25 and December 31, 2025. The action is expected to disrupt holiday deliveries across the country, hitting both festive food orders and last‑minute shopping.

The Reason Behind the Walkout

The strike has been called to protest what unions describe as worsening working conditions in the gig and platform economy. Workers say they continue to be denied fair wages, safety, dignity, and social security despite being the backbone of last‑mile delivery, especially during peak seasons and festivals. They highlight long working hours, declining earnings, unsafe delivery targets, arbitrary ID blocking, lack of job security, and the absence of basic welfare protections as reasons for their collective action.

Workers’ Key Demands

The unions have laid out a comprehensive list of demands. They want transparent wage structures that reflect real working hours and costs, and the immediate withdrawal of unsafe “10‑minute delivery” models that they say put lives at risk. They are calling for an end to arbitrary ID blocking and penalties without due process, improved safety measures, including accident insurance and protective gear, and consistent work allocation free from algorithmic discrimination.

Workers also demand respect and dignity at work, humane treatment by platforms and customers, mandatory rest breaks, and reasonable working hours. They seek stronger app and technical support, grievance redressal for routing and payment failures, and long‑term job security through social security measures such as health insurance, accident coverage, and pension benefits.

Algorithmic Control and Economic Insecurity

According to the unions, unchecked algorithmic control by platform companies has pushed delivery workers into deep economic insecurity. Algorithms dictate work allocation, incentives, and penalties, often forcing excessive hours while shifting all risks onto workers. This, they argue, has created a system where workers bear the brunt of exploitation while companies profit.

Call for Government Intervention

The striking workers have urged both the Central and State Governments to step in immediately. They want regulation of platform companies, enforcement of labour protections, and implementation of social security frameworks for gig and platform workers. They also demand recognition of their right to organise and collectively bargain. The strike, they say, reflects growing nationwide unrest and underscores the urgent need for comprehensive legislation to protect their rights, livelihoods, and lives.

Voices from Union Leadership