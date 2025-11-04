Naveen Patnaik urges Centre to ensure safe release of abducted Odia youth in Sudan

Jagatsinghpur, Odisha: The Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly and former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday expressed concern over the abduction of an Odia national by paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Sudan's Al Fashir and urged the Centre to take immediate steps for his safe release.

In a post on X, Naveen Patnaik said, “Deeply concerned to know that Adarsh Behera from Jagatsinghpur District of Odisha has been kidnapped by paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Sudan's Al Fashir. Urge the Indian Government and the Ministry of External Affairs to intervene in the matter with urgency and coordinate with the officials of Sudan for his early release.”

According to police, the abducted individual, identified as Adarsh Behera, hails from Jagatsinghpur district and had gone to Sudan for work in 2022.

Speaking to ANI, Jagatsinghpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Ankit Verma said the local police have been in touch with Behera's family and that the Odisha government is coordinating with the Union Home Ministry and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for his safe return.

"An individual from our district went to Sudan for work purposes in 2022. He was there during the Civil War. We received information about him being abducted by a militant group there. The local police are in touch with the family," said SP Verma.

Verma added that a special process has been initiated to ensure that the abducted youth is brought back safely."After receiving information about this, the Jagatsinghpur police informed the state police headquarters and the DGP and the Intelligence Department have also been informed. In addition, the Union Home Ministry and the Ministry of External Affairs have also been informed, and necessary steps are being taken," the SP added further.

