Navi Mumbai International Airport to Open in September: Key Details, Facilities, and Operational Plans

Updated 25 July 2025 at 12:10 IST
Mumbai: The much-anticipated Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) is officially set to begin operations in September 2025, marking a major milestone in India’s aviation sector. With 95% of construction completed, the airport is preparing to start limited operations later this year.
To support international travel, the Maharashtra Home Department has approved the recruitment of 285 immigration officers, including:
20 Inspectors
55 Sub-Inspectors
Several Constables
An annual budget of Rs 10.10 crore has been allocated for immigration staffing and related infrastructure.
Additionally, a dedicated police station with around 300 personnel will be set up at the airport to ensure law and order. The Navi Mumbai Police department has been reorganized to include a new Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) post for Panvel, under which airport security will fall (DCP Zone II).
Security will be further strengthened with the deployment of 2,000 CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) personnel, ensuring high standards of safety and surveillance.
NMIA has been designed to ease the congestion at the existing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai. Once fully operational, NMIA will feature:
Four terminals
Two runways
A modern cargo terminal
The airport aims to handle up to 90 million passengers and 360 metric tonnes of cargo annually, making it one of India’s largest aviation hubs.
To support the increased traffic, the state is planning the deployment of 250 traffic officers across key access routes. In the early phase, NMIA is expected to handle 30 domestic flights per day, with gradual scaling as additional phases are completed.
The demolition of Terminal 1 at CSMIA will likely shift a portion of domestic air traffic to NMIA, further boosting its operational load from the outset.
The Maharashtra government reports a high realization rate of investment agreements (MoUs) with domestic and international companies, indicating strong business interest in the NMIA project. This is expected to generate employment, boost tourism, and improve connectivity in the region.
Despite minor delays, the airport is on track for a soft launch in late September 2025, with full-scale operations expected soon after. The state-of-the-art design and modern infrastructure will position NMIA as a key transportation and logistics hub for Mumbai and the surrounding regions.
