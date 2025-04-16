Navi Mumbai Turns Pink! Watch Flamingos Flock in Thousands in Mesmerising Viral Video

Mumbai: Like every year, Navi Mumbai’s wetlands have once again transformed into a pink paradise as hundreds of flamingos arrived, wading through the shallow waters and creating a stunning sight for bird lovers and tourists.

Videos and photos shared online show the water bodies shimmering with pink as the birds gather in large numbers under the afternoon sun. The seasonal visitors, known for their vibrant feathers and elegant stance, have turned the wetlands into a hub of activity and colour.

Flamingos | Image Credits : ANI

Flamingos Arrive Late This season

Usually, flamingos arrive by November, but this year their visit was delayed due to warmer weather. Ornithologists believe changes in water levels and environmental conditions in their breeding grounds might have prompted this delay.

Though flamingos are mostly non-migratory, they are known to shift colonies depending on food availability and environmental changes. Navi Mumbai, with its algae-rich waters and vast wetlands, is an ideal habitat for the birds.

Flamingo Season Draws Birdwatchers

Every year, birdwatchers and nature enthusiasts flock to Navi Mumbai during this season to witness not just flamingos but also other migratory birds like seagulls. Many of these birds travel from places as far as Kutch in Gujarat, Sambhar Lake in Rajasthan, and even from Iraq, the Middle East, and parts of Africa.

The spectacle draws large crowds to popular birding spots such as:

- Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary: A boat safari from the Coastal Marine Biodiversity Centre in Airoli covers nearly 10 km, giving visitors a close-up view of the flamingos.

- Sewri Mangrove Park

- Tawale Wetlands in Nerul

- Bhandup Pumping Station

- Mahul Creek

- TS Chanakya Birding Point

These destinations offer perfect vantage points to enjoy the flamingo season in full glory.

Why Navi Mumbai Attracts Flamingos

The wetlands here are rich in blue-green algae and small aquatic creatures — the primary diet of flamingos. These birds are especially drawn to such habitats where the water is shallow and food is abundant.

While the birds are a visual delight, their arrival also sends a strong message about the importance of conserving urban wetlands — not just for biodiversity, but for the ecological balance of fast-growing cities like Mumbai.