Navratri, Eid Festivities Boost Markets in UP; Security Tightened at Temples

Sambhal/Varanasi (UP): Devotees thronged temples on the first day of Navratri in Sambhal and Varanasi on Sunday, while Eid shopping sent markets into a frenzy, setting the stage for a festive week. With past communal tensions in the state, tight security arrangements had been made to ensure peace.

Massive Devotee Rush at Temples

In Sambhal, large crowds gathered at Chamunda Devi Temple and Durga Temple at Rambagh Dham in Chandausi to offer prayers. Chanchal Sunny Gupta, a municipal member from Ward 18, said, "There is enthusiasm among devotees in Sambhal. All temples have been cleaned, and the police have made excellent security arrangements."

At Chamunda Temple, heavy footfall led to long waiting times for worshippers. Devotee Bal Mukund Gupta shared, "It took me an hour to get darshan because of the heavy crowd."

A similar scene unfolded in Varanasi, where devotees lined up at dawn outside Shailputri Temple, Durga Kund Temple, and Vishalakshi Devi Temple. Temple priest Sonu Jha at Durga Kund said the doors opened at sunrise, and the deity was given a 'Panch Gavya' ceremonial bath, followed by a grand decoration with flowers and jewels.

Eid Shopping Brings Business Boom

Markets buzzed with Eid shoppers, boosting sales in the readymade clothing and footwear sectors. Ehtesham Ahmad, president of the All India Industry and Trade Board in Sambhal, noted, "Markets are bustling with people due to Eid. Business is thriving, and sales have been excellent."

Cloth merchant Aslam echoed similar sentiments, stating, "This Eid has brought great business. Sales have been very good."

Security Beefed Up Across UP

Amid the high footfall at temples, authorities ensured tight security arrangements. Varanasi Assistant Commissioner of Police Vidush Saxena said that additional forces, PAC units, and drones had been deployed at sensitive locations to monitor the crowd and prevent untoward incidents.

Meat Ban Near Religious Sites Till April 6

The Uttar Pradesh government has enforced a ban on illegal slaughterhouses and meat sales near religious sites until April 6, citing similar bans in 2014 and 2017. Officials were directed to ensure compliance within a 500-meter radius of temples and religious sites.