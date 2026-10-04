Navy Sailor Arrested for Allegedly Leaking Confidential Data to Pakistani Operative in Honey-Trap Case

A Navy sailor has been arrested for allegedly leaking classified information to a Pakistani intelligence operative in a honey-trap operation, according to reports.

The female Pakistani operative first contacted the sailor on social media several months ago and gradually built an online relationship with him, as per reports. She allegedly used this connection to extract sensitive details concerning strategic naval assets, fleet movements, and the operational framework of the Visakhapatnam Naval Base.

The Counter-Intelligence (CI) Cell, which investigates cross-border espionage and terror-related threats, initiated a probe after detecting suspicious digital activity linked to the sailor. He was reportedly placed under surveillance before being taken into custody.

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Further investigation is underway.