Published 11:45 IST, August 27th 2024
Navy Team Pulls out Wreckage of Missing Aircraft from Jharkhand's Chandil Dam
The aircraft went missing after it took off from Sonari Aerodrome in Jamshedpur on August 20.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Saraikela -Kharsawan: Indian Navy personnel pull out the wreckage of the missing trainee aircraft (Cessna-152 VT -Taj) from Chandil Dam under Saraikela-Kharsawan district of Jharkhand | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
11:45 IST, August 27th 2024