sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Nabanna March Protest | Russia-Ukraine war | Israel-Hamas | Mpox | US Elections | #JusticeforAbhaya |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Navy Team Pulls out Wreckage of Missing Aircraft from Jharkhand's Chandil Dam

Published 11:45 IST, August 27th 2024

Navy Team Pulls out Wreckage of Missing Aircraft from Jharkhand's Chandil Dam

The aircraft went missing after it took off from Sonari Aerodrome in Jamshedpur on August 20.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Missing aircraft found
Saraikela -Kharsawan: Indian Navy personnel pull out the wreckage of the missing trainee aircraft (Cessna-152 VT -Taj) from Chandil Dam under Saraikela-Kharsawan district of Jharkhand | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

11:45 IST, August 27th 2024