Naxalite Slogans Raised During Pollution Protest in Delhi, Police Warns of Legal Action

New Delhi: Naxalite slogans of "Hidma zindabad" were raised during the pollution protest in Delhi's India Gate.

The Delhi police has warned of legal consequences.

The Delhi police said that those who raised Naxalite slogans at India Gate will be identified and legal action will be taken against them. An FIR will be registered in the matter, the police said.

The 43-year-old top Maoist commander Madvi Hidma, who was responsible for at least 26 deadly attacks against security forces and civilians, including the 2017 Sukma attack in which 26 CRPF personnel were killed, was eliminated during an encounter on Tuesday in Chhattisgarh. He was also involved in the 2010 Dantewada attack, which resulted in the killing of 76 CRPF personnel.

Along with Hidma, his wife Raje and other members of the Maoist group, including Chelluri Narayana, and Tech Shankar were also killed, sources said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to top officials after the neutralisation of Madvi Hidma, who was eliminated even before the November 30 deadline set by the troops for his capture, they said.

Maoist commander Madvi Hidma was born in 1981 in Purvathi, Sukma, Chhattisgarh. He served as the head of the People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) Battalion No. 1, which is considered the Maoists' deadliest strike unit. Hidma was the youngest member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of India (Maoist) and the only tribal from the Bastar region to hold this position. A bounty of ₹50 lakh has been placed on his head.