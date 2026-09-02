NC And BJP Lock Horns In Rare J&K Street Protests, Leaders Trade Accusations While Citizens Demand Accountability

Srinagar: Srinagar and Jammu witnessed rare political confrontations on Wednesday as rival parties staged parallel protests, accusing each other of broken promises and failed governance since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

National Conference mobilised its leaders and workers near the Gindun Sports Complex in Rajbagh area of Srinagar, intending to march towards the BJP headquarters in Jawahar Nagar to demand restoration of statehood. However, police stopped the procession, leading to scuffles and allegations of “mishandling” elected representatives.

“Our peaceful protest was blocked, while others were allowed to proceed. What a shame!” the party posted on X.

Meanwhile, in Jammu, NC workers attempted to march towards the BJP office at Trikuta Nagar but were detained after trying to cross barricades.

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BJP staged its own demonstration at Lal Chowk in Srinagar, where hundreds of workers assembled near the Clock Tower. However, their plan to gherao the Civil Secretariat was halted at Hari Singh High Street.

Addressing the gathering, BJP leaders accused the NC of ignoring governance, failing to conduct local body polls, presiding over corruption, and burdening citizens with power tariff hikes.

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“If statehood is your issue, resign and seek a fresh mandate,” said the BJP leader. On X, BJP leaders further wrote, “Massive protest today in Lal Chowk. Governance cannot be reduced to slogans. Deliver or step aside.”

“We voted for solutions, not street fights,” said a shopkeeper at Lal Chowk. Both parties are busy blaming each other, but our daily problems remain unresolved,” said a local here.

However, PDP leaders accused the administration of double standards, pointing out that their own protests had been consistently curbed while both NC and BJP were facilitated.

PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti posted on X, “Selective restrictions must be explained. Why is law applied differently to different parties?”