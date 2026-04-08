NC Chief Abdullah Welcomes US–Iran Ceasefire, Calls Dialogue the Only Path to Peace

Srinagar: In a striking appeal for global harmony, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah welcomed the ceasefire between the United States and Iran, stressing that dialogue remains the only viable path forward as wars have never yielded lasting solutions.

NC patron told reporters in Srinagar that he was grateful both nations had “found the courage to sit across the table,” adding that the conflict had shaken the entire world.

“War has never been a solution, and it will never be. I congratulate these countries and pray they continue to talk about peace,” Abdullah said.

He underlined the human dimension of the crisis, pointing out that thousands of Indians, particularly from Jammu and Kashmir, earn their livelihood in Arab nations.

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“We are deeply concerned about their safety. We want the war to stop,” he added.

Abdullah, who served as a Union Minister in the Manmohan Singh cabinet from 2009 to 2014, expressed hope that India would play a constructive role in easing tensions. “India is a friend of the US, and its involvement will have a significant impact on us as well,” he noted, while commenting on reports of Iran’s 10‑point proposal being considered by Washington.

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NC chief refused to credit any single nation for brokering the truce, instead attributing it to divine intervention. “I will not give credit to any country, but say that God created a way and they are trying to tread that path,” he said.

On Israel’s exclusion of Lebanon from the ceasefire, Abdullah observed that Tel Aviv too was suffering losses. “There is much destruction there, and they cannot end that by fighting wars,” he added.

He further stressed that the world was no longer unipolar, citing the roles of China and Russia, and urged India to extend friendship to all nations.

“We can move forward through friendship; animosity will only drag us backwards,” Abdullah said.