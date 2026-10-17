NCB Busts 2 Clandestine Drug Labs in Greater Noida, Amit Shah Hails Major Breakthrough

New Delhi: In a major crackdown on transnational narcotics syndicates, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has successfully busted two clandestine drug laboratories operating in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

The high-precision, intelligence-led operation resulted in the seizure of massive quantities of high-grade synthetic drugs, critical chemical precursors, and advanced manufacturing equipment. Two individuals, including a foreign national, have been arrested and are currently undergoing intensive interrogation to uncover wider supply and distribution networks.

Hailing the breakthrough, the Office of the Home Minister of India on X issued a strong commendation for the NCB, calling the operation a textbook example of proactive, intelligence-driven enforcement.

"This remarkable success is a powerful testament to our unwavering commitment to dismantling drug cartels and completely severing their supply chains," the Home Minister's Office stated.

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"A major milestone has been achieved with the busting of two clandestine drug laboratories in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The operation led to the seizure of huge quantities of synthetic drugs, drug precursors and equipment, and the arrest of two individuals, including one foreign national," added the post.

The Home Minister's Office further stressed that the operation reflects the government's time-bound roadmap to dismantle transnational and domestic drug syndicates.

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"It is a remarkable example of intelligence-led enforcement and a testament to our unwavering commitment to dismantling drug cartels before December 2029, in line with the Vision Document on Narcotics Control 2026–2029, adopted under Modi Ji’s Mission for Nashamukt Bharat," the statement added.

Extending accolades to the federal anti-narcotics agency, the HMO stated, “Congratulations to the NCB on this major success.”

The successful raid marks a crucial early milestone under the newly implemented Vision Document on Narcotics Control (2026–2029). Adopted as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visionary mission for a Nashamukt Bharat (Drug-Free India), the strategic framework sets a firm roadmap to systematically choke illicit drug manufacturing, track international trafficking rings, and neutralise cartels before December 2029.