NCB Guwahati Seizes 53.937 Kg Methamphetamine/WY Tablets Worth Rs 43 Crore; Two Arrested

Guwahati, Assam: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Guwahati, seized 53.937 kg of Methamphetamine/WY Tablets, valued at approximately Rs 43 crore in the illicit market, following an intelligence-led operation conducted in Guwahati on 06 October, on Tuesday.

According to the release, two drug traffickers have been arrested in connection with the seizure.

Acting on credible intelligence inputs, officers of the NCB intercepted two trucks and subjected them to searches. The searches led to the detection of specially fabricated concealed cavities inside the fuel tanks of both vehicles, ingeniously designed to facilitate the clandestine transportation of narcotics and evade detection by enforcement agencies.

The operation led to the recovery of the contraband and the on-the-spot arrest of two drug traffickers, both residents of Bishnupur, Manipur.

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Investigation indicates that the seized consignment originated from Myanmar. The seizure has disrupted a major trafficking attempt and the investigation is being pursued to identify the international suppliers, domestic receivers, financiers, transporters, handlers and other associates involved, to trace the entire supply chain and dismantle the network in its entirety, said a release.

Meanwhile, under the special “Absconder Drive Fortnight” aimed at apprehending accused persons wanted in various Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) cases, the NCB Guwahati apprehended six key accused.

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Of those arrested, 2 are residents of Assam, while one each hails from Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur and Tripura.

The apprehensions are claimed to mark a significant step towards bringing persons evading the legal process to justice. The focused drive underscores NCB’s resolve to pursue wanted accused beyond geographical boundaries and strengthen investigations and prosecution through sustained follow-up in pending NDPS cases.

The NCB’s enforcement strategy in Assam and the North Eastern Region claimed to go beyond individual seizures, focusing on identifying and dismantling the entire drug trafficking network, including international sources, transit routes, financiers, logistics providers, distributors and key operators, but it aimed to recognise the organised and cross-border nature of drug trafficking.

The NCB also aimed to strengthen intelligence sharing and coordinated action with State Police, Anti-Narcotics Task Forces (ANTFs), Assam Rifles, Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Customs, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), National Investigation Agency (NIA), Enforcement Directorate (ED) and other agencies to target trafficking networks and their financial and logistical infrastructure.