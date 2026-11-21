New Delhi: India’s Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), working closely with the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), has dismantled the Indian arm of a transnational drug trafficking network that was supplying psychotropic substances and opioids within the United States.

Codenamed Operation Monsoon Thunder, the joint effort targeted a syndicate that used digital platforms such as Telegram and WhatsApp to take orders, managed logistics through Google Sheets, and relied on postal services and drop-shipping for deliveries. Financial transactions were routed through digital payments, cryptocurrency and hawala channels.

Key results of the operation include the arrest of six individuals across four Indian cities, the identification of nearly 3,000 parcels containing close to 500,000 tablets that had been shipped within the US, the sharing of data related to over 59,000 US subjects with the DEA, and the interception of two live consignments by US authorities.

The NCB said further investigations are under way to identify the masterminds and dropshippers, trace the financial proceeds and map wider international linkages. The agency described the operation as a reflection of strong India–US law-enforcement cooperation against cross-border drug trafficking.

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Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated both agencies on the success. “Heartiest congratulations to the NCB and the US DEA on the exemplary success of Operation Monsoon Thunder, jointly launched to scuttle cross-border drug trafficking,” he said.

“The arrests made and seizures effected in India and the US under this campaign stand as a testament to the power of the India-US partnership in curbing the menace of drugs. Under the leadership of PM Modi Ji, we are firmly committed to ensuring that neither a gram of narcotics enters India nor leaves for other countries,” he said.

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