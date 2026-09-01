'NCERT Dedicated 13 Pages to Mughals': CM Devendra Fadnavis Targets UPA Govt at Bjp Maharashtra State Executive Meeting

Pune: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday targeted the previous UPA government over the NCERT historical curriculum, alleging selective coverage of historical figures in school textbooks during its tenure.

Addressing the BJP Maharashtra State Executive Meeting, Chief Minister Fadnavis claimed that NCERT textbooks during the UPA rule dedicated 13 pages to the Mughals while it allegedly reduced the history of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to a single passage.

Drawing a contrast with the current administration's approach to national icons, Fadnavis stated that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the updated curriculum has allocated 17 pages to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Taking a further swipe at the opposition, the Maharashtra Chief Minister also accused the Congress of targeting the Ram Mandir donation controversy, alleging that the party attempted to misrepresent the issue by framing it as a case of looting.

Advertisement

"During the UPA era NCERT textbooks had 13 pages for the Mughals and one passage for Shivaji. During PM Modi's time the curriculum gave 17 pages to Shivaji. Initially they opposed on issues, then they targeted the Ram temple case. They tried to set a narrative that the Ram temple was looted. Their next target is the Kumbh Mela. Come and see: Kumbh tenders were awarded at 20% lower prices..." said CM Fadnavis.

Earlier on Monday, the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis attended the Maharashtra State Executive Committee meeting, which was held in Pune yesterday.

Advertisement

Additionally, CM Fadnavis also attended the BJP Maharashtra State Office-Bearers' Meeting, which was chaired by BJP State President MLA Ravindra Chavan.

In a post on social media platform X, Chief Minister Fadnavis launched a frontal attack on Congress, accusing the opposition party of allegedly opposing the construction of the Ram Mandir and attempting to spread misleading narratives regarding the upcoming Trimbakeshwar MahaSimhastha Kumbh Mela 2027.

Widening his attack, Fadnavis targeted the Congress over the Women's Reservation Bill, accusing the party of allegedly stalling and killing the legislation during its tenure. He drew a parallel with the current administration's track record, emphasising that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken significant measures to empower women and youth through key initiatives such as 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' and 'Lakhpati Didi' to create greater opportunities for their progress.