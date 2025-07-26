NCERT To Roll Out Special Module On Operation Sindoor In Curriculum Across Classes 3 To 12

Following the success of Operation Sindoor against Pakistan, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has decided to introduce a dedicated module on the operation for school students across Classes 3 to 12.

The module is under preparation and will be incorporated into textbooks soon.

Two separate modules, one for Classes 3 to 8 and another for Classes 9 to 12, are currently being developed and are expected to be approximately 8 to 10 pages long.

Sources told ANI that the initiative aims to educate students about India's military strength and its ability to respond to threats, emphasizing how Pakistan was "defeated once again" through the operation.

The module will highlight India's recent defence achievements and is part of a broader effort to integrate themes of national pride and strategic capability into the school curriculum, according to ANI.

Operation Sindoor, launched in response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack, began shortly after midnight on May 7 to target terrorist bases in Pakistan. The operation is regarded as one of India's strongest responses to cross-border terrorism.

Indian forces launched Operation Sindoor to avenge the Pahalgam terrorist attack, which claimed the lives of 26 tourists, including one foreign national. The forces conducted precision strikes deep within Pakistani territory, targeting key terrorist infrastructure and high-value assets.

In addition to Operation Sindoor, students will learn about Mission LiFE—India's lifestyle campaign for environmentally conscious living—the horrors of the Partition, and India's emergence as a major space power, as reported by ANI.