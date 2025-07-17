NCERT’s New Class 8 Textbook Introduces Detailed Chapters on Sikh History, Maratha Legacy; Sheds Light On Forgotten Rulers

The newly released NCERT Class 8 Social Science textbook has introduced detailed chapters on the Sikh and Maratha empires, and brought to fore the lives of some forgotten regional rulers.

From details on Maratha leaders to the history of Sikhism, and from powerful regional dynasties to overlooked rulers like Narasimhadeva I, this new textbook offers a broader, more inclusive account of Indian history.

The book, Exploring Society: India and Beyond--Grade 8, Part 1, provide elaborate accounts on the Sikh and Maratha empires, which were previously limited to a few pages or passing references.

It also brings regional figures, such as Narasimhadeva I, the Gajapati rulers of Odisha, the Hoysalas, Rani Abbakka I and II, and Marthanda Varma of Travancore, into national focus.

The chapter on Sikhs traces the community's rise from a spiritual movement initiated by Guru Nanak to the militarised resistance under Guru Gobind Singh, culminating in the formation of the Khalsa and the establishment of a unified empire under Maharaja Ranjit Singh.

It narrates how the Sikh Gurus stood against Mughal persecution, with the execution of Guru Tegh Bahadur and the founding of the Khalsa by Guru Gobind Singh being pivotal moments.

The book also highlights the secular and inclusive governance style of the Sikh Empire, which stretched from Punjab to parts of Kashmir and remained a stronghold against colonial expansion till the mid-19th century.

The chapter on the Marathas, which was previously only 1.5 pages long, has now been expanded to 22 pages and begins with Shivaji's rise in the 17th century and his coronation at Raigad Fort.

It describes his innovative administrative systems, military strategies, including guerrilla warfare, and his emphasis on swarajya or self-rule.

The book goes on to explore the contributions of Shivaji's successors, including Sambhaji, Rajaram, Shahu, and visionary leaders such as Tarabai, Bajirao I, Mahadji Shinde, and Nana Phadnavis.

It details their administrative reforms, military expansions, naval power, trade routes, and even cultural patronage. It also pays rare attention to the southern Maratha outposts, such as Thanjavur under Ekoji and Serfoji II, where literature, medicine, and printing presses flourished under local Maratha rulers.

The book will be introduced from the 2025-26 academic year.

The book also offers detailed accounts of conquest, religious decisions, cultural contributions, and brutality of the Mughals with a fresh take on them.

Amid a controversy over the textbook's portrayal of Mughal emperors—including the description of Akbar’s reign as a 'blend of brutality and tolerance' and Aurangzeb as a military ruler who enforced bans on 'un-Islamic' practices and taxed non-Muslims—National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) Director, Professor Dinesh Prasad Saklani, asserted that the historical content is based on well-established and authentic sources.

"All the historical facts and evidence mentioned in the Class 8 Social Science textbook published by NCERT are based on historical sources and texts like Baburnama, Banaras Gazetteer, Maasir-e-Alamgiri written by Saqi Muttid Khan and translated by Sir Jadunath Sarkar, the book 'The History and Culture of the Indian People' written by R.C. Majumdar, etc," Professor Saklani told ANI.

"The facts mentioned in the textbook are supported by authentic historical sources. These facts clarify the complexity of the social, religious and political aspects of Indian history. The rulers of the Mughal Empire, especially Aurangzeb, have been described in detail in 'Muntakhab-al-Lubab' written by his contemporary historian Khafi Khan," he added.

The new textbook also provides context to well-known Rajput rulers, such as Rana Kumbha and Maharana Pratap, not just as warriors but as figures of strategic importance during a period of shifting power dynamics in Delhi.

The Vijayanagara Empire, too, receives in-depth treatment, including its economic policies, temple architecture, and resistance to Turkic invasions from the north.