What is ‘PAN-PAN-PAN’? Delhi-Goa IndiGo Pilot's Mid-Air Emergency Call Before Diverting Flight To Mumbai

The pilot of Goa-bound IndiGo Flight 6E-6271, which made an emergency landing at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Wednesday evening, declared a “PAN-PAN-PAN” alert just before landing due to an engine failure.

The IndiGo flight, en route from Delhi to Goa with 191 people on board, was forced to divert and land in Mumbai following a reported mid-air engine malfunction.

As one of the engines failed, the pilot declared a "PAN-PAN-PAN" message to indicate a serious, though not life-threatening, situation.

What Does "PAN-PAN-PAN" Mean?

“PAN-PAN-PAN” is a radiotelephony signal used to indicate a non-life-threatening emergency, such as the failure of one engine.

The term "PAN" is derived from the French word panne, meaning a breakdown or mechanical failure. It generally stands for “possible assistance needed” or “pay attention now.” Pilots use “PAN-PAN-PAN” to alert air traffic control of an urgent issue that requires prompt assistance but does not pose immediate danger to life.

This signal is used when the aircraft faces a serious issue that can be managed with timely help from air traffic control but does not yet meet the criteria for a full-scale emergency.

Difference Between “PAN-PAN-PAN” And “Mayday” Call

While a “PAN-PAN-PAN” call indicates an urgent but non-life-threatening situation, a “Mayday” call signifies imminent danger to the lives of those on board or the aircraft itself. A “Mayday” is the most serious type of emergency call and demands immediate response and priority handling by all relevant services.

About the Diversion of Delhi-Goa IndiGo

The emergency landing of the Delhi-Goa IndiGo in Mumbai comes amid a series of emergency landings of multiple airlines, following the tragic crash of Air India Flight AI-171, which claimed the lives of 241 of the 242 people on board, along with 19 others on the ground, making it India’s worst aviation disaster.