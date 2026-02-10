NCP Leader Sunetra Pawar Takes Charge as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sunetra Pawar formally assumed office as Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister on Tuesday, marking a significant moment in the state’s political landscape. She has been entrusted with the portfolios of State Excise Duty, Sports and Youth Affairs, and Minorities Development and Auqaf, responsibilities that place her at the center of key governance areas.

Before taking charge, Pawar visited the Shri Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple in Prabhadevi, offering prayers in a symbolic gesture ahead of her new role. The ceremony was attended by senior NCP leaders including Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare, Maharashtra State Women’s Commission Chairperson Rupali Chakankar, Parth Ajit Pawar, and Shri Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple Trust Chairman Sadanand Saravankar, among other dignitaries. Pawar also paid tribute to B.R. Ambedkar, underscoring her commitment to inclusive governance.

Her appointment comes after the tragic death of former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who passed away on January 28 when a chartered aircraft crash-landed in Baramati. His last rites were performed with full state honors the following day, with his sons carrying out the final rituals. In the aftermath, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took over the crucial Planning and Finance portfolios previously held by Ajit Pawar.

Beyond her new responsibilities, Sunetra Pawar was also elected as NCP Legislative Party Leader, consolidating her position within the party. Known for her work in sustainable development, environmental conservation, and rural empowerment, she has built a reputation as a leader deeply engaged with grassroots issues. A sitting Rajya Sabha MP, Pawar has spearheaded initiatives promoting biodiversity conservation, water resource management, and drought mitigation.

Her most notable contribution came in 2010 with the founding of the Environmental Forum of India (EFOI), a non-governmental organization dedicated to raising environmental awareness and fostering eco-conscious communities. Through EFOI, she has led campaigns to protect endangered species, manage water resources, and build resilience in drought-prone regions.

With her new role as Deputy Chief Minister, Sunetra Pawar is expected to bring her experience in environmental and social initiatives into state governance, balancing political responsibilities with her long-standing commitment to sustainable progress.