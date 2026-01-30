NCP Merger Nears Reality: Sunetra Pawar Set to Be Deputy CM, Praful Patel Likely as Working President

New Delhi: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has now confirmed that discussions are underway to reunite its split factions. Sources indicate that a final announcement is expected in February, potentially reshaping Maharashtra’s political landscape.

Sunetra Pawar in Focus for Deputy CM Post

According to party insiders, NCP ministers and senior leaders have urged a leadership change in the state government. The party is reportedly demanding that Sunetra Pawar, wife of the late Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, be appointed as Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister.

Sources say party leaders believe Sunetra Pawar can play a pivotal role in bringing together the two factions of the NCP, which have been operating separately since earlier internal splits.

Key Portfolios to Remain with NCP

The NCP has also pressed Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to ensure that key portfolios held by Ajit Pawar, Finance, Planning, State Excise, Sport and Youth Welfare, and Minority Development, remain with the party. These demands follow the recent presentation of the Maharashtra Budget 2026 and are aimed at safeguarding NCP’s influence in the state government.

Praful Patel Likely to Take Over as National President

Sources indicate that Praful Patel, a senior NCP leader, is likely to be named as working president of the party, taking over the reins from Ajit Pawar. Leaders such as Sunil Tatkare and Chhagan Bhujbal have reportedly been actively involved in discussions at the residence of CM Devendra Fadnavis, signalling a coordinated approach between the factions to streamline leadership.

Ajit Pawar’s Last Wish Strengthens Merger Push

The move comes shortly after revelations from Kiran Gujar, a close associate of the Pawar family, who stated that uniting the two NCP factions was Ajit Pawar’s last wish. The late leader’s sons, Parth and Jay Pawar, performed his last rites at Vidya Pratishthan Ground in Baramati, where he was cremated with full state honours.

NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) leader Rajesh Tope had earlier indicated that merger talks had almost been finalised in Ajit Pawar’s presence, with only the formal announcement pending, expected after the Zilla Parishad elections.

Legislative Party Meeting Tomorrow

According to sources, the NCP has called a meeting of its legislative party tomorrow, where Sunetra Pawar is likely to be elected as the leader of the NCP legislative party. This step would further consolidate her position in the party and pave the way for her appointment as Deputy Chief Minister.

Caution Against Speculation

Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC urged restraint, noting that political speculation should be avoided in the wake of Ajit Pawar’s death. “This is a time for the family to grieve. Decisions on party leadership and government posts will be taken by the NCP”, she said.