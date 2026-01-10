NCP Reunion On The Cards: Joint Manifesto Released; Ajit Pawar-Sharad Pawar Camps Hint At Merger Ahead of Maharashtra Civic Polls

New Delhi: In a rare show of unity ahead of Pune Municipal Corporation polls, Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) on Saturday released joint combined manifesto for Pune, Pimpri- Chinchwad civic polls.

After nearly two years after the NCP split in 2023, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and his cousin Supriya Sule shared a stage for the manifesto's release, thereby marking a notable moment in the poll season.

Earlier, Ajit Pawar had reportedly stated party workers from both sides were in favour of the union and the friction in the Pawar family has been resolved.

Presently, the two NCP groups, one led by Ajit and the other by his uncle Sharad, are in the opposite camps in the Centre and at the state, but had formed an alliance to contest civic polls in Pimpri and Pimpri Chinchwad.

What joint manifesto beholds?

The newly released joint manifesto for the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) prioritizes practical, high-impact changes aimed at improving the daily lives of residents. The document outlines a comprehensive plan to resolve Pune’s most persistent issues, including a pledge for uninterrupted daily water supply and the creation of pothole-free, traffic-efficient roads. Beyond infrastructure, the agenda focuses on modernizing healthcare through high-tech facilities and launching the "Pune Model School" to elevate local education standards.

Ajit Pawar Announces Alliance With Uncle for PMC polls

Earlier, marking a significant reunion within the Pawar family, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar announced that his Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will form an alliance with the faction led by his uncle, Sharad Pawar, for the upcoming Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation elections.

Ajit Pawar, while addressing an election campaign rally in Pimpri-Chinchwad, announced the development over two years after the split and said that the "parivar (family) has come together."

Uncle-Nephew Split

The uncle and nephew- Sharad and Ajit- who had previously worked together as part of the NCP, split in 2023 when Ajit Pawar allied with the BJP in Maharashtra. Sharad Pawar's NCP faction has been a part of the Opposition alliance both in the state and at the Centre.

Pimpri Chinchwad election

The State Election Commission in Maharashtra has announced elections to 29 municipal corporations across the state, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). Polling will be held on January 15, with counting scheduled for January 16.

Fadnavis on the Pawars Switching Sides

In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami on Wednesday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis dropped a bombshell on the rare 2019 alliance between BJP and Congress in Maharashtra after the recent local body elections.

Arnab Goswami pressed the chief minister in the interview on whether Ajit Pawar was acting on behalf of Sharad Pawar, suggesting that Sharad Pawar wanted to keep channels open with the BJP and NDA but had not been able to bring Supriya Sule on board.

Answering the question, Fadnavis stressed that Sharad Pawar alone decided to switch sides and align with the BJP. He added that it was Sharad Pawar’s choice to join hands with Uddhav Thackeray “to have a better hold on power”, and that only the senior Pawar was privy to his own reasons for the planning and strategy behind the move.

On Sharad Pawar switching sides, Fadnavis said, “But my belief is that as soon as Sonia ji told him that they were ready to go with Uddhav, he felt that a second option had opened.”

“If he went with BJP, then Devendra Fadnavis is a leader here, above him sits Amit Shah, above him sits Modi ji," Fadnavis added.

He also took a dig at his Deputy and Mahayuti partner Ajit Pawar, saying that the latter's influence in Mumbai is limited.

Ajit Pawar BJP dig

Deputy Chief Ajit Pawar, in a veiled attack at the BJP in Maharashtra, over Rs 70,000 crore irrigation ‘scam’ said, “You all know that I was accused of a Rs 70,000 crore scam, but all the people who made those accusations are now sitting in the government with me.”

The decades-old Maharashtra Irrigation Scam came to limelight when corruption allegations were levelled against the then state government after a 2012 Economic Survey highlighted that the state's irrigation potential had increased minimally, even after Rs 70,000 crore had been spent on various projects related to it.