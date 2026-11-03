NCP-SP Chief Sharad Pawar Hospitalised In Pune With Chest Infection, Stable And Under Observation

Pune: Family friend Vitthal Maniyar has provided a reassuring update on the health of Nationalist Congress Party-Sharad Pawarchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) chief Sharad Pawar, who was recently admitted to a hospital following a mild health issue.

Speaking to reporters in Pune regarding Pawar's health status, Maniyar explained that the veteran leader caught a cold due to seasonal weather shifts, which subsequently led to a minor chest infection.

"Due to the recent change in weather, he developed a cough, which led to a mild chest infection. He was brought to the hospital for a check-up; all necessary tests were conducted, and nothing concerning was found," Maniyar said.

Describing the infection as minor, he said that doctors had advised Pawar to take medication and rest.

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"It is a very minor infection that will clear up. The doctor has advised medication and rest. He is currently resting, feeling better, and interacting with everyone. There is no cause for alarm. Maniyar further said that doctors had decided to keep Pawar under observation for two days. The doctor has stated that he will be kept under observation for two days," he said.

Earlier, Veteran political leader and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar was admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune for a general health check-up and medical observation following complaints of pleuritic pain, the hospital said in an official statement.

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According to Dr. Purvez K. Grant, Chief Cardiologist, Chairman, and Managing Trustee of Ruby Hall Clinic, the veteran leader's condition is expected to settle down, and he will remain under observation as a precautionary measure.

"Mr. Sharad Pawar has been admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic for a general health check-up and medical observation following complaints of pleuritic pain. His condition is expected to settle down, and he will remain under observation as a precautionary measure," Dr. Grant said in the official statement.

His daughter and Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule had shared that the NCP (SP) supremo was admitted to the hospital following a bout of cough and stated that all his health parameters were stable.

In a post on X, Sule stated that the veteran politician is currently undergoing routine medical tests and his vitals are stable.

"Baba has been admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune, following a bout of cough. He is undergoing medical tests, and all his health parameters are stable. Thank you all for your concern and good wishes," Sule posted on X.

On November 1, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar visited Tulshi village in Mhada taluka of Maharashtra's Solapur district to review the prevailing drought situation and interact with affected farmers and villagers.