'Will Ensure Harshest Punishment': Uttarakhand CM Assures Father of Deceased Tripura Student Angel Chakma

New Delhi: The Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday spoke to the father of Tripura student Angel Chakma, following his death in Dehradun.

During the conversation, the Chief Minister expressed deep grief over the incident and assured the family of firm action and all possible support from the state government.

"This was a regrettable incident. Everyone is very saddened by this. We will take strict action in this matter. Those who committed this crime have been arrested," he said.

The Chief Minister also informed the grieving father regarding the case, as he said the accused involved in the crime had been arrested, while one suspect from Nepal remained absconding. He added that a reward had been announced for the arrest of the absconding accused and a dedicated team had been deployed to trace and apprehend him.

Advertisement

“Those who committed this crime have been arrested. One person was from Nepal and is absconding. We have announced a reward for his capture and sent a team to apprehend him,” he said.

Reiterating the government’s stand, the Chief Minister assured that the culprits would face the strictest possible punishment under the law. He also conveyed that senior leadership at the national and state levels was aware of the matter.

Advertisement

“What could be more painful for a parent than this? We will ensure that the culprits receive the harshest possible punishment.” Dhami added.

Emphasising that such crimes do not reflect the atmosphere of Uttarakhand, the Chief Minister sought to reassure the family while standing in solidarity with them during the difficult time.

Reassuring the family, he concluded, “Such incidents do not happen here. This kind of atmosphere does not exist here. We are with you in this hour of need. We will provide you with whatever help we can from here.”

Earlier on Saturday, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha also spoke with his Uttarakhand counterpart, Pushkar Singh Dhami, regarding the incident.

What happened to Angel Chakma?

Angel Chakma

A young MBA student from Tripura succumbed to his injuries on December 25 at a hospital in Dehradun after battling for his life for 16 days following a violent racial attack in Dehradun. He was stabbed multiple times on December 9, 2025, when he and his younger brother, Michael Chakma, a student at Uttaranchal University, protested against racial slurs hurled at them.

The incident occurred between 6 and 7 pm in Selakui, when the brothers went out to buy groceries. According to eyewitnesses and statements from local students, a group of intoxicated men began mocking the brothers based on their appearance.

They shouted slurs such as “Nepali”, “Chinese”, “Chinki”, and “momos”, along with local abuses. When Anjel and Michael objected, the verbal taunts quickly turned into violence.

Following his death, Anjel's body was flown to Agartala, where the locals erupted in anger. A case had also been lodged on December 12 following a complaint by Michael Chakma.

Out of 6, five accused – including two juveniles – have been arrested on December 14, and the main accused, Yagya Awasthi, is believed to have fled to Nepal, and cops have sent teams to trace him and announced a reward of Rs 25,000.